Acts 14-15: Through Many Tribulations

In his book Meditations, the ancient emperor Marcus Aurelius wrote that any hindrance to action could itself be the way forward. The modern Stoic Ryan Holiday, inspired by this idea, even entitled a book The Obstacle Is the Way. The idea, however, that obstacles are the path rather than hindrances fits far better within a Christian worldview, and we see this concept in Paul’s life and teaching in Acts 14–15.

We have already seen, especially in Acts 3–7, how the early Christians repeatedly encountered obstacles. These later chapters, however, contain several important differences. First, the events occur, for the most part, far away from Jerusalem in what is now modern-day Turkey. The gospel continued to move outward. Second, the Christian movement had become larger and more diverse. The challenges were, therefore, becoming more complicated. Third, Paul was the main character. Earlier in Acts, Paul was not a believer. The times and people had changed, yet the obstacles remained.

The first obstacle to the gospel is persecution. In Acts 14:1–18, Paul visited Iconium, Derbe, and Lystra. These cities were all in southern Galatia. In Iconium, both Jews and later Gentiles opposed Paul’s teaching, and they tried to stone him. Paul then escaped to Lystra. After a disabled man was healed (in a way similar to the disabled man of Acts 3:1–8), the people in Lystra mistook Paul for Hermes and Barnabas for Zeus. Scripture consistently reminds us how fickle public opinion is. Not long after the people of Lystra realized that Paul and Barnabas were mortal, they made a complete pivot and began stoning Paul (an event Paul mentioned in 2 Corinthians 11:25). Presumed dead, Paul returned to the city to strengthen the believers before he and Barnabas completed their first missionary journey.

The second obstacle is doctrinal disagreement. Certain Jews who aligned themselves with Christianity claimed that Gentile men must undergo circumcision to become Christians. This disagreement eventually led Paul and Barnabas back to Jerusalem. Luke mentioned that this issue led to “no small dissension and debate” (Acts 15:2, ESV). Through the statements of Peter, Barnabas, Paul, and James, the leaders in Jerusalem affirmed that God would save through grace and not through becoming Jews (15:11). James then wrote a letter to strengthen and encourage the churches (15:3, 16:4–5).

The third obstacle is a more personal disagreement. When preparing for their next missionary journey, Paul and Barnabas parted ways over whether to take John Mark, who had abandoned them in the middle of their first trip (Acts 12:13). Barnabas was willing to give John Mark another chance, but Paul was not. Luke calls their rift “a sharp disagreement” (15:39, ESV), and the church seemed to side with Paul.

These two chapters present three major obstacles to the spread of the gospel and the health of the church. After persecution, the gospel continued to spread. After the Judaizer threat, Christians found a deeper unity. After Paul and Barnabas went their separate ways, the gospel kept moving forward.

Following a crucified Messiah is not an easy path. Although Christians today can sometimes think that obstacles are signs of God’s absence, Paul’s view was quite different. After being stoned and left for dead, he didn’t tell the believers in Galatia that they would enter God’s kingdom “apart from tribulations” or “despite tribulations.” He said, “Through many tribulations we must enter the kingdom of God” (Acts 14:22, ESV, emphasis mine). For him the barrier was the path forward. The tribulation was the route to God.