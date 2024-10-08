Aiken churches, association partner to send supplies to western N.C.

South Aiken Baptist Church, NewSpring Church, Millbrook Baptist Church, and Aiken Baptist Association partnered together to collect two loads of supplies for western North Carolina, which were delivered Oct. 7.

The churches also collected diapers, wipes, formula and baby food to help restock the Life Choices Pregnancy Care Center in Aiken.

“Alabama Disaster Relief chainsaw crews are serving in Aiken County and have been a huge blessing,” said Julie Cannon, First Impressions and missions director at Millbrook Baptist. The Alabama crews are partnering with Aiken Director of Missions Steve Simpson.

Sweetwater Baptist Church is hosting around 200 linemen, and Millbrook is working with its surrounding schools to restock their backpack buddies program so children are not hungry. Aiken County schools are back in session next week, she said.

Cannon and her husband, Stephen, pastor of Millbrook, also are planning to make a short video about Parson’s Pantry, a local ministry that provides financial assistance to needy pastors, widows of pastors, and married ministerial students.

“We have a lot of requests coming in from western North Carolina,” Cannon said. “We want to make sure we can meet all of those needs well.”