Asheville Church on high ground spared from Hurricane Helene, serving surrounding regions

Not all of Asheville is destroyed. Grace Baptist Church in West Asheville sits on high ground and was protected from the storm. That protection has allowed them to fill their building with donations that will be distributed to hurting individuals across the surrounding area.

“There are towns that don’t even exist anymore,” said Branton Burleson, lead pastor of Grace Baptist Church.

Burleson said there was devastation just a mile from the church, specifically in the River Arts District and surrounding the French Broad River. Though Grace Baptist Church experienced flooding in their basement, which will cost roughly $50,000 to repair, most of their large space was preserved.

“We’re on high ground, so this neighborhood was spared,” Burleson said.

Lay pastor Philip Priddy said, “We’re uniquely positioned to where we can really assist. We were not as heavily impacted as a lot of folks were.”

Priddy said that NC Baptist on Mission will distribute the donations to local churches who will deliver the goods to their own communities.

But where did the donations come from?

Faith Baptist Church, Youngsville, N.C., and Oakhurst Baptist Church, Charlotte, N.C., brought donations to Grace Baptist Church earlier this week. Christ Fellowship Cherrydale in Greenville, S.C., and three of its church plants: Christ Fellowship Northwest, Greenville, S.C., Christ Fellowship Eastside, Greer, S.C. and Ridgewood Church, Greer, S.C., also contributed and brought supplies.

Matt Rogers, elder at Christ Fellowship Cherrydale (CFC) said he was connected to Grace Baptist Church through the Pillar Network, a group of like-minded Southern Baptist churches. Pillar Network’s regional leaders have a WhatsApp group chat where Rogers saw the need.

On Monday, CFC announced the need on social media:

“Hello church family. There is one Pillar Network Church in Asheville and we have been talking with the pastor this morning. There is an immediate need for their community. In his words, they need everything.”

Church members across all four churches in Greenville and Greer responded and brought an overwhelming amount of donations, including everything from food and water to diapers and wipes, even pet food.

By Wednesday morning, Oct. 2, roughly 50 people arrived at CFC to load the vehicles, and several volunteered to deliver the items. The donations filled an estimated 20 tightly packed carloads and a few small trailers.

“They’re [Grace Baptist Church] going to act as a distribution center to regions that are having greater difficulty, so this is going to go to multiple different places. We’re just super overwhelmed by everyone that gave,” Rogers told his church family.

Hugh Carson, elder at Christ Fellowship Cherrydale, prayed for Grace Baptist Church before CFC headed to Asheville. He prayed that Grace Church “would be a light on a hill that the surrounding communities would see the truth of the gospel through helping hands.”

He continued, “Father, would You magnify Yourself through our efforts.”

And with that, everyone loaded up and drove to Asheville.

After unloading the donations at Grace Church, Brenda Summers, member at CFC, said her heart behind serving was to honor the Lord and be His hands and feet.

Summers said, “I think it’s wonderful. I have not seen it like this. Just coming together and all the things that were collected. It was amazing. I thought, ‘That is serving and it’s unselfish, and it was very convicting to me.’”

Kings Cross Church in Greensboro, N.C., and Journey Church in Asheboro, N.C., also plan to bring donations this week.

Burleson said, “This is going to be a weeks and months ordeal. This is awesome, but we’re going to need assistance for months. And so this is a marathon, not a sprint …. .” He continued, “We’re going to need to not be forgotten.”

Burleson said the biggest physical need is water because the water system has been decimated. He said people can’t wash, cook, and clean unless it’s bottled water. But more than meeting physical needs, this crisis can touch spiritual needs all over the region.

Noting that the hurricane is a regional and multistate crisis, Burleson said, “So, we can use this to honestly make a statement for the gospel in Christ’s name throughout multiple counties, towns, and through multiple partner churches.”

Those interested in helping or giving can contact Grace Baptist Church through their website: https://www.gracebaptistasheville.org.