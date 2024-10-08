BCM Students from The Citadel and College of Charleston Aiding in Helene Recovery

In the wake of Hurricane Helene’s destructive path through South Carolina, students from Baptist Collegiate Ministry (BCM) groups at The Citadel and College of Charleston partnered with South Carolina Baptist Disaster Relief to provide critical aid and support to impacted communities.

Nearly 100 students from the Charleston area joined Disaster Relief crews from South Carolina and Alabama to assist in the relief efforts in Aiken, eager to serve those in need. Citadel Cadet Jordan Willits said, “We’re here helping out in any way we can, any way we know how.”

Bronson Baker, the BCM director for the Charleston area, shared how quickly plans came together after the storm. “We had originally planned a retreat for our students, but when we saw the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene, especially with many of our students being from affected areas, we knew we had to help,” Baker explained. First Baptist Church North Augusta offered space for the students to stay while working in the area.

Students quickly rallied together, raising funds, gathering equipment, and volunteering their time, despite some being unable to return to their own homes. “These students didn’t wait for a plan. They were ready to jump in and serve wherever they were needed,” said Baker.

Trained and Deployed

Upon arriving, the students worked alongside South Carolina Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers, receiving on-site training and immediately getting to work. Teams were deployed to clear fallen trees, assist with feeding stations, and help unload supplies from a cargo plane flown in with emergency provisions.

“The energy and willingness of these students have been incredible,” Baker said. “They were ready to sleep on church floors and work all day to make a difference in these communities.”

Baker emphasized the passion he sees in the younger generation. “While this generation faces many challenges, what I see is a desire to serve the Lord and take action. They didn’t hesitate to say ‘yes’ to this opportunity to help.”

Finding Hope in Disaster

For Baker, the work of the students in partnership with SCBaptist DR highlights the strength of faith in the face of disaster. “We’ve been able to channel their passion into meaningful work, and the impact they’ve made in just a few days has been remarkable,” Baker added. In addition, the Baptist Educational and Missionary Convention of South Carolina supplied a food truck to feed the students and volunteers after a long day’s work.

Although people may not have the resources to give or to physically serve, one cadet emphasized that there is something anyone can do. “If you don’t have money to give or you don’t have time to give, you can give up five seconds of your day and just send a quick prayer,” Daniel Harper said. “Make sure these people are in your prayers because they’re really going through a tough time out here.”

To bring hope to those affected by Hurricane Helene, visit scbaptist.org/give.

— Anna Gardner is the creative editor of SCBaptist.