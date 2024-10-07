Biden expresses appreciation to disaster response volunteers

N.C. Baptists on Mission Disaster Response Coordinator Tom Beam used an unexpected personal audience with President Joe Biden to talk about the response efforts to Hurricane Helene taking place all across western North Carolina.

“I introduced myself on behalf of Baptists on Mission and told him, ‘We are the yellow shirts,’” Beam said. “He said, ‘I know who you all are.’”

Beam’s meeting with the president came during Biden’s trip to North Carolina on Wednesday, Oct. 2, which included an aerial tour of the storm damage followed by a briefing with N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper and other officials at the state’s Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh. Beam was among a small group of people representing volunteer disaster response organizations who met with the president after the briefing.

Beam said his interaction with the president lasted about three or four minutes. During their conversation, Beam said Biden asked about the number of volunteers serving, the recovery efforts and the feeding operations underway in western North Carolina. Beam said Biden expressed his appreciation for all of the work taking place to assist those impacted by the storm.

“He said, ‘I appreciate what you are doing,’” Beam said. “Then he gave me a fist bump, shook my hand and patted me on the shoulder. It was my duty and an honor to be able to share with the president of the United States what Baptists on Mission is all about and what we do.”

Cooper also expressed appreciation for Baptists on Mission and shared more details with the president about the organization’s work in western North Carolina, Beam said.

N.C. Baptists on Mission has set up three feeding units and is operating 12 recovery sites across western North Carolina where volunteers are providing between 30,000 to 40,000 hot meals per day, removing debris, making temporary roof repairs and mudding out flooded homes. Volunteers are working out of 10 different counties, which include: Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Rutherford, Transylvania, Watauga and Yancey.

Additionally, Baptists on Mission have deployed two water tankers in different parts of the region and are working to deploy three more to the region. An additional tanker will travel around to the various recovery sites to deliver fresh water.

Beam said 1,200 volunteers are serving in the region through Baptists on Mission.

In addition, disaster relief groups from Texas, Kentucky, Ohio, California and Oklahoma are currently serving in western North Carolina or will be arriving in the coming days to help support the work taking place in the region.

N.C. Baptist officials say volunteers will be needed in the region for weeks, months and years to come.

— Chad Austin is managing editor of the Biblical Recorder.