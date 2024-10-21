College Football: NGU Rides Ramirez’s Hot Hand to Win over Erskine

Six passing touchdowns from Trailblazer Junior QB Dylan Ramirez highlights historic 52-35 victory on homecoming day Saturday afternoon at Younts Stadium.

November 13, 2021 was the last time NGU (3-3) scored 50-plus and only the second time since 2016. Ramirez’s six passing touchdowns doubled his previous college best, he had four in five games coming into Saturday.

Offensive firepower highlighted the first half as Ramirez connected with NGU receiver Tyshon Mansell for a 30-yard touchdown on their opening possession to take an early 7-0 lead. The Ace’s offense responded immediately with a seven-play, 63-yard drive, capped by Craig Pender’s 21-yard rushing touchdown, tying the game 7-7.

The Trailblazers suddenly jumped out to a two-score lead after an explosive 40-yard touchdown reception by Dre’ Williams and a forced fumble and recovery NGU Freshman defensive back Brannon Teamer was brought back to the Erskine 1-yard line.

Back-to-back failed QB sneaks led to a third-and-one sitution in which running back Jacob Walker punched it in, giving the Trailblazers a 20-7 lead. The streaky and chaotic second quarter continued with back-to-back Erskine scores just 58 seconds apart. The second of these touchdowns was the result of a blocked punt scoop-and-score by Ace’s junior linebacker Quincy Ace giving Erskine a 21-20 lead. A 60-yard touchdown pass to Dre’ Williams gave the Trailblazers a 26-21 halftime lead.

The second half was all NGU as they outscored Erskine 26-14 enroute to victory. The NGU defense sacked Erskine quarterback Craig Pender nine times, while Trailblazer receiver Dre' Williams finished with eight receptions for 208 and four TDs. Jacob rushed for 119 yards and two TDs on 14 carries.

Box Score:

ERS 7 14 0 14 -35

NGU 14 12 13 13 -52

FD ERS 19, NGU 26

Rushing ERS 27-25, NGU 41-199

Passing ERS 21-33-264 2 TDs 1 int, NGU 18-27-351 6 TDs

Penalties ERS 6-40, NGU 9-100

Fum/Lost ERS 2-1, NGU 2-0

Punts ERS 4-187, NGU 3-57

Southeast Missouri State 26, Charleston Southern 13

The Redhawks defense was too much for the Bucs Saturday as the offense totaled 255 yards in a conference loss. CSU falls to 1-6 and last in the Big South Conference. They will look to bounce back on the road next week against conference opponent Tennessee Tech.

Box Score:

SEM 6 10 7 3 -26

CSU 0 7 6 0 -13

FD SEM 28, CSU 12

Rushing SEM 29-80, CSU 33-108

Passing SEM 32-55-335 1 TD, CSU 12-18-147 2 TDs

Penalties SEM 5-35, CSU 10-114

Fum/Lost SEM 1-1, CSU 4-1

Punts SEM 2-73, CSU 5-234

Emory & Henry College 34, Anderson University 3

The Trojans were no match for Wasp's defense as they fell to conference opponent Emory & Henry at home. Anderson QB Tyler Wesley threw three interceptions and finished game with 29% completion percentage.

Box Score:

E&H 3 7 17 7 -34

AND 0 0 3 0 -3

FD E&H 22, AND 11

Rushing E&H 30-107, AND 33-57

Passing E&H 20-33-252 3 TDs 1 int, AND 10-29-122 1 int

Penalties E&H 5-44, AND 2-16

Fum/Lost E&H 1-0, AND 0-0

Punts E&H 4-143, AND 6-198

Upcoming games (Oct. 26)

Anderson University at Tusculum University, 1 p.m.

#20 Delta State University at North Greenville University, 1 p.m.

Charleston Southern University at Tennessee Tech University, 2:30 p.m.