Football Preview: All Three Baptist Colleges in Action Saturday

Emory & Henry University at Anderson University, 1 p.m., Oct. 19
Anderson University welcomes conference foes Emory & Henry University to Anderson, S.C., tomorrow. Coming off a 20-13 victory at UVA Wise, the Trojans are in high spirits leading up to this matchup. Junior quarterback Tyler Wesley looks to bounce back after his subpar performance last week, which included only 105 passing yards and 1 TD in the victory.
Wesley has maintained a rollercoaster season thus far, throwing for 350-plus yards in two games, while simultaneously throwing for less than 125 yards in the other three. Another Trojan offensive player to watch is redshirt junior WR Jalon Warthen-Carr, who is only two weeks removed from his masterful nine-reception, 184-yard performance at Catawba.
E&H has playmakers on both sides of the ball as Wasp junior RB Jordan Jackson is a standout player who has thrived on the ground this season. Jackson averages 110 rushing yards per game, coupled with four TDs in six games so far this season.
A defensive gameday wrecker for E&H is junior DB Jacob Robinson. He leads the team in assisted tackles, and his three interceptions ties him for the team lead. Robinson will look to continue this outstanding defensive showing this Saturday against the Trojans.
The Wasps 5-1 record has been bolstered with a 3-1 record in conference play, while the Trojans have struggled in their inaugural season with a 1-3 record thus far in the South Atlantic Conference. The Trojans look to improve their 3-3 record tomorrow against the Wasps.
Erskine College at North Greenville University, 2 p.m., Oct. 19
Homecoming weekend at North Greenville arrives as the Trailblazers welcome Erskine College to Younts Stadium. NGU is coming off a heartbreaking loss against No. 3 Valdosta State at home last week. The Trailblazers led 24-16 at halftime, but were held scoreless in the second half, falling 32-24.
The Trailblazers are looking to bounce back against the Flying Fleet who have not played in nearly a month. Hurricane Helene caused cancellations across South Carolina, including cancelling Erskine’s week 5 matchup against Delta State University, and postponing their week 6 matchup against West Alabama. With a scheduled bye week last week, the Flying Fleet should be well rested ahead of this game.
While a 2-3 record does not jump off the page, the Trailblazers have played moderately well to begin the year, with 2 of their 3 losses being by one score. NGU’s offensive season star so far has been dual threat junior QB Dylan Ramirez. His 4-1 TD/Int ratio coupled with being second on the team in rushing yards makes him a force to be reconned with for any defense.
Erskine senior RB Rachad Luckey looks to continue his solid 2024 season as he leads the team in every major rushing statistic. The long layoff for Erskine, coupled with tough early season matchups for the Trailblazers, allows this matchup to favor NGU this upcoming Saturday.
Southeast Missouri State at Charleston Southern University, 3 p.m., Oct. 19
The Buccaneers of Charleston Southern welcome conference opponent Southeast Missouri State this Saturday in a battle of two streaky teams. The Bucs have lost 4 straight and are 1-5 through their first 6 games yet again, marking the 3rd time in the last 4 full seasons (2020-2021 covid) they have achieved this horrific feat. The Bucs are at the bottom of the Big South Conference rankings with a 0-3 record in conference play.
Southeast Missouri State has won five straight, enroute to a 3-0 record in conference play and 6-1 overall. The Redhawks have outscored opponents by two or more scores in 5 of their 6 wins and look to improve upon this outstanding season start this Saturday against CSU.
Redhawk senior QB Paxton DeLaurent has been the star of almost every game thus far. He averages nearly 300 passing yards per game, has thrown for 20 TDs and has compiled a solid 62 percent completion percentage. SE senior WR Dorian Anderson is another standout playmaker for the Redhawks offense. Standing at 6 foot 7, Anderson has mauled opposing defenses this season, leading the team with 620 yards and 7 touchdowns. The Bucs will certainly have their hands full with him on Saturday.
Bucs sophomore RB Autavius Ison has run all over defenses this season, averaging 104 rushing yards per game, leading the team with 628 rushing yards this season. The Redhawks defense will attempt to halt another star performance from the star RB. CSU redshirt senior DL Darrius Bell aims to have another strong performance this weekend, coming off a sack and 5 tackles last week.
The Bucs will aim at containing this high flying Redhawk offense as they look to improve to 2-5 this Saturday.