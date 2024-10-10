Give What the ‘Good’ of Humanity Can’t and Get Out of the Way

What is the difference between a kind, generous unbeliever and a kind, generous believer?

I stood on a bridge in Asheville, N.C., over the French Broad River and interviewed two men, Steve and Tom. Steve said he was a scientific atheist. When I asked him what he put his hope in during “this kind of disaster” (Hurricane Helene), he said, “I have hope in [humanity] and the kindness and goodness of everybody. People are wonderful.”

He continued, “There have been so many people, neighbors who never talk to each other, they walk by each other and never say hello, and they’re saying hello. And they’re asking how you’re doing, and they want nothing in return. They’re just inherently kind, good people.”

There’s clearly error in what Steve said. According to Romans 3, “None is righteous, no, not one … .” According to Isaiah 64:6, “All our righteous deeds are like a polluted garment.” And Hebrews 11:6 says, “And without faith it is impossible to please him, for whoever would draw near to God must believe that he exists and that he rewards those who seek him.”

But Steve’s answer is why we must share the gospel of Jesus Christ and not just be kind, good people. If both unbelievers and believers can leave the impression of being “good” people, then we must give something that unbelievers cannot give.

If an unbeliever thinks about how kind I am, without ever thinking about Jesus, then how am I any different than Steve’s good neighbors? What’s the difference between a secular business donating supplies to victims of Hurricane Helene and a church donating items?

The difference between our good works and the unbelievers’ seemingly “good” works is that we do them to Jesus (Matt. 25:31-46).

We let our light shine before others so that they may see our good works and give glory to our Father who is in heaven (Matt. 5:16). We do good works to glorify our Father in heaven, not to glorify ourselves or our church.

God’s heart for the orphan, the widow, the foreigner, the naked, the hungry, and the poor is clear throughout Scripture (Is. 58:6-10; Matt. 25:31-46; James 1:27; Deut. 10:19; Ps. 146:9; 1 John 3:16-18). We must not neglect their needs. We meet those physical needs because of His heart for those people. He is the God who “makes his sun rise on the evil and on the good, and sends rain on the just and on the unjust” (Matt. 5:45). God daily provides the physical needs of the world.

But the provision of physical needs will never meet the need of salvation from sin and eternal judgment. God provided salvation by His Son Jesus Christ who died on the cross, bore the wrath of God that we deserve, and rose from the dead on the third day (1 Cor. 15:1-11). The Holy Spirit must convict the unbeliever of his sin and need for a Savior, and we must share the good news of God’s provision through Jesus Christ. We urge listeners to repent and believe in the gospel (Mark 1:15).

The so-called “good” of humanity leaves out Jesus, the greatest gift.

What can believers give that the world can’t give? Jesus. What’s the difference between an unbeliever and a believer? Jesus. We offer Jesus, the bread of life and the living water (Jn. 6:35; Jn. 7:37-39; Jn. 4:13-15; Rev. 21:6; Is. 55; John 6:47-51).