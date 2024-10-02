Marietta church ministers despite own damage

Though First Baptist Church, Marietta, sustained roof damage due to downed trees and lost all of its heating and air units, Hurricane Helene did not quench the church’s volunteer spirit.

Several of the church’s members who are trained as South Carolina Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers assisted homeowners throughout Greenville County whose homes were damaged by high winds from the weekend hurricane which battered Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas and East Tennessee.

In addition, church members joined forces this week with their DR team and other DR volunteers from Three Rivers Baptist Association to clear their own debris while assisting others in the area — including helping The Baptist Courier’s managing editor clear a large tree that blocked his driveway.

The church hosted the association’s laundry unit and provided free laundry service to community residents, many who were still without electricity as of Oct. 1.

Volunteers washed more than 30 loads of clothes each day on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, said First Baptist member and DR chaplain Jimmy Batson. He said the church plans to continue the laundry unit through the end of the week.

Batson said the church’s willingness to serve the community is a reflection of their pastor Brian Spearman, who encouraged the church to minister to those in the area.

“Our church says we are a lighthouse to the community and this (hurricane) has allowed us to be a lighthouse,” Batson said.

In addition to washing and drying clothes and clearing downed trees and debris, Marietta volunteers also provided lunch to community residents and first responders, he noted.

He observed that the community also was involved as businesses donated food and cases of bottled water. “Out of a bad thing, it has been good to see people work together.”

Though they are meeting physical needs, their main purpose is to share the gospel, Batson said. Laughing that he doesn’t like to do his own laundry, he said that opens the door for volunteers to tell people about Jesus.

Rondal Darnell, disaster relief unit leader for Three Rivers Baptist Association and a member of First Baptist, agreed. Disaster relief is an important ministry, he affirmed.

Disaster relief provides an opportunity to help people, “but our main goal is to share Christ,” Darnell said.

— Lonnie Wilkey is editor of the Tennessee Baptist & Reflector newspaper.

Editor’s Note: If your church or disaster relief team is involved in ongoing ministry to those affected by Hurricane Helene, please email The Baptist Courier at tdeaton@baptistcourier.com.