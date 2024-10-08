Miracle Hill Caring for Homeless During Hurricane Helene

Many lost their homes, but others had no home to lose. What happened to the homeless during Hurricane Helene?

Miracle Hill Ministries, “South Carolina’s largest and most comprehensive provider of homeless services,” serves more than 650 individuals regularly across several locations and facilities. During Hurricane Helene, they opened their severe weather shelter, providing the homeless with beds and food.

Jeremy Huff, director of Greenville Rescue Mission, said, “The heartbeat of what we do at Miracle Hill is to bring the love and compassion of Christ to bear on people who are suffering.”

Miracle Hill has multiple shelters, including the Greenville Rescue Mission, Shepherds Gate, Spartanburg Rescue Mission, and Cherokee County Rescue Mission, that became Severe Weather Shelters during Hurricane Helene. Shelters provided a safe place with beds, restrooms, and food.

The Greenville Rescue Mission alone took in 75 men in addition to their 140 regulars, said Huff.

“We don’t turn anyone away. Our staff is prepared to care compassionately for everyone in need,” said Yolanda Campusano-Pilarte, public relations manager of Miracle Hill. She said their doors were never closed during the storm and will continually be open in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

Miracle Hill’s facilities experienced minimal damage.

Campusano-Pilarte said, “Our ministry has seen God’s protection in a mighty way. None of our buildings were severely damaged by the storm, our foster families are safe. Guests under our care, donors, and staff members have felt his protection and love as well.”

God’s provision has been enough to care for our people and share with other community partners.”

But the Lord’s protection and provision does not mean the absence of suffering. Miracle Hill staffers dealt with their own hardship during Hurricane Helene.

Huff said, “At the Greenville Rescue Mission two of our staff members experienced catastrophic damage to their homes and are now displaced.”

And several staff members lost power. But that didn’t stop them from loving those around them. Huff said staff members show up to faithfully extend Christ’s love to men and women experiencing their own brokenness.

Huff said, “The mood among the staff is weariness, but a profound sense of gratitude. Huff recalled Lamentations 3:22-23: “The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases; his mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness.”

Miracle Hill is asking for donations of canned goods, meats, and dairy products. Donations can be dropped off at 725 Keith Drive, Greenville, SC 29607. For more information about Miracle Hill, visit their website: https://www.miraclehill.org.