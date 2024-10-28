NGU Wins Four Overtime Thriller over Delta State

It took five hours and four overtimes, but Dylan Ramirez connected with Dre’ Williams in the last overtime for a successful two-point conversion to give North Greenville University a 47-45 win over Delta State University Saturday afternoon at Younts Stadium.

The teams swapped field goals in the first overtime, then Williams scored on a 15-yard pass in the second, but Delta State answered and the game remained tied at 45-45. Neither team scored in the third overtime and the Trailblazers took possession first to start the fourth OT.

On the winning play, Ramirez rolled out to his right and found Dre’ Williams wide open for the score. The Statesmen attempted a similar play on the ensuing two-point attempt, but it was batted away, securing the victory for NGU.

Before the dramatic ending, the game featured many thrilling moments.

After an electrifying 23-yard touchdown run by Statesmen Junior QB Cole Kirk to end the fourth quarter, the game remained locked at 34-34 heading into overtime.

NGU rises to (4-3, 3-1) hurdled Delta St. in conference standings.

The first half was exciting and chaotic, as a 46-yard touchdown reception by Neno Lemay capped the game’s opening drive, giving the Statesmen a 7-0 lead. The Trailblazers answered quickly with a Jacob Walker 56-yard touchdown run tying the game 7-7.

Later in the second quarter, NGU scored on back-to-back drives courtesy of Williams and Amari Coats touchdown receptions giving the Trailblazers a 28-14. Delta St. kicked their offense into high gear scoring on a four play 75-yard drive that took merely 59 seconds, gaining ground with the halftime score 28-21 Trailblazers.

A second half full of field goals set the Trailblazers up in prime position, Trailing 34-27, the Statesmen started on their own 23-yard line and two third down conversions set them up quickly at NGU’s 23-yard line with 20 seconds left. That’s when Delta St. Junior Quarterback Cole Kirk scampered into the end zone with 12 seconds left to send it into overtime.

Trailblazer running back Jacob Walker rushed for 151 yards in the win. Williams compiled 147-yards on 11 receptions and three touchdowns including three overtime scoring receptions.

Box Score:

DSU 7 14 3 10 3 8 0 0 -45

NGU 7 21 3 3 3 8 0 2 -47

FD DSU 28, NGU 21

Rushing DSU 43-194, NGU 48-216

Passing DSU 20-37-359 3 TDs, NGU 19-26-243 4 TDs

Penalties DSU 7-52, NGU 11-89

Fum/Lost DSU 1-0, NGU 0-0

Punts DSU 3-173, NGU 5-195

Tusculum University 30, Anderson University 28

A late Tyler Wesley touchdown pass not enough as Tusculum powers past Anderson Saturday afternoon. Anderson WR duo Jalon Warthen-Carr and Kenneth Brown surpass 100-yards each in loss.

Box Score:

AU 7 7 7 7 -28

TU 10 14 0 6 -30

FD AU 22, TU 13

Rushing AU 30-86, TU 39-204

Passing AU 18-34-312 2 TDs, TU 11-17-193 1 TD

Penalties AU 6-53, TU 7-77

Fum/Lost AU 1-0, TU 2-2

Punts AU 5-205, TU 4-206

Tennessee Tech University 28, Charleston Southern University 23

A fourth quarter rally led Tennessee Tech to victory over the Bucs Saturday afternoon. Charleston Southern falls to 1-7 and 0-5 in conference play. Bucs will look to bounce back against yet another conference foe, Gardner-Webb next week.

Box Score:

CSU 7 0 14 2 -23

TTU 3 16 0 9 -28

FD CSU 15, TTU 16

Rushing CSU 34-122, TTU 38-168

Passing CSU 14-29-213 1 TD 2 ints, TTU 9-16-175 2 TDs

Penalties CSU 3-25, TTU 0

Fum/Lost CSU 0-0, TTU 1-1

Punts CSU 6-264, TTU 5-201

This weekend’s games (Nov. 2)

Gardner-Webb University at Charleston Southern University, 2 p.m.

North Greenville University at #15 University of West Alabama, 2 p.m.

Anderson University at Carson-Newman University, 3 p.m.