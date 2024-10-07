Ramirez Early TD Passes Boosts NGU Past Benedictine

COLUMBIA — Two first half 86-yard touchdown passes from Dylan Ramirez to Ahmari Coats powered the Trailblazers past Benedict College 38-31on Saturday afternoon (Oct. 5). It only took 13 completions from the Trailblazers junior quarterback to rack up a staggering 377 yards through the air. Two monster touchdown passes to Coats aided the victory in the strong offensive showing.

NGU junior LB Ethan Jackson forced a fumble late in the second quarter, which put the offense in prime scoring position. On the ensuing play, Trailblazers senior RB Yavin Smith punched it in the end zone, giving him his first touchdown since 2021, boosting the Trailblazers lead to 21-0. A couple of big throws from the Tigers junior quarterback Charles “Tre” Simmons made it 21-7 at halftime.

After a Dylan Ramirez fumble to open the second half, Simmons led the Tigers offense on an efficient 6-play, 68-yard touchdown drive pulling them closer to the Trailblazers, 21-14 in the third quarter.

A 37-yard reception by Dre’ Williams followed by a 1-yard run from Jacob Walker capped off a 6 play 64-yard touchdown drive, boosting their lead to 28-14 after which the NGU did not falter. Ahmari Coats finished his day with 3 receptions for 187 yards and 2 touchdowns, helping bolster the Trailblazers past Benedict college, leaving Columbia, SC with a 2-2 record.

Box Score:

NGU 7 14 14 3- 38

BEN 0 7 7 7 -21

FD NGU 16, BEN 20

Rushing NGU 37-40-3 TDs, BEN 29-78

Passing NGU 14-18-387 2 TDs, BEN 21-38-278 3 TDs

Penalties NGU 7-45, BEN 8-55

Fum/Lost NGU 1-1, BEN 3-2

Punts NGU 5-177, BEN 5-202

Catawba 44, Anderson 41

Despite over 350 passing yards from Tyler Wesley, Anderson loses thriller on walk off touchdown in OT. Catawba rushed for 408-yards with the help of freshman RB LJ Turner, who had 330-yards and 5 TDs.

Hurricane Helene forced Anderson to postpone this game a day and moved sites to Catawba’s Shuford Stadium instead of at home for the Trojans.

Box Score:

AND 0 14 7 17 3 – 41

CAT 14 10 7 7 6 – 44

FD AND 16, CAT 27

Rushing AND 27-76, CAT 58-408

Passing AND 22-30-354 4 TDs, CAT 9-16-94 1 int

Penalties AND 3-28, CAT 3-40

Fum/Lost AND 0-0, CAT 0-0

Punts AND 4-158, CAT 2-79

Western Illinois 31, Charleston Southern 20

Bucs offense stalled in the second half as Charleston Southern fell to 1-4 and 0-2 in conference play. Sophomore RB Autavius Ison had 229 yards and 2 TDs in the loss. Bucs look to bounce back against another conference opponent next week.

Box Score:

WIU 14 7 7 3 – 31

CSU 0 13 0 7 – 20

FD WIU 17, CSU 21

Rushing WIU 33-132, CSU 48-325

Passing 17-23-197 2 TDs 1 int, CSU 9-17-106 1 TD 2 ints

Penalties WIU 3-26, CSU 9-60

Fum/Lost WIU 0-0, CSU 1-0

Punts WIU 3-119, CSU 2-68