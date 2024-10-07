SCBaptist Rallies Around BCM Director After Hurricane Helene Destruction

Scott Smith, Baptist Collegiate Ministry director at Lander University, had recently returned home from a worship service when Hurricane Helene hit his community.

The storm, which brought widespread destruction across South Carolina, left Smith fearing for his life as trees crashed onto his house in the early morning hours.

“I knew the storm was coming, but I didn’t realize how bad it was going to be,” Smith recalled. “I couldn’t sleep, so I stayed up watching the weather channel, and I saw that the storm was heading straight from Augusta toward us.”

Waiting Out the Storm

As the winds picked up around 4 a.m., Smith made his way to the garage, seeking safety from the many large trees surrounding his home. Shortly after, a tree crashed into his house with a deafening noise. “It sounded like a train, like bowling balls crashing into my home,” he said. “I ran upstairs thinking a water pipe had burst, but it was water coming through a hole the tree had punctured.”

Over the next few hours, multiple trees fell on Smith’s property. By the third tree, he began texting his children, fearing he might not survive. “I told my son, ‘If you have to come get me and dig me out, this is where I am,’” he said. “I wasn’t afraid of dying, but the process of it scared me. My prayer was just, ‘Lord, make it quick.’”

At dawn, Smith’s son arrived, walking through the subdivision to check on his father. “I opened the door and just fell into his arms. It was the most frightening night of my life,” Smith, who is approaching 70 years old, recounted.

Finding Hope

Reflecting on the event, Smith emphasized the role his faith plays in recovery. “Hurricane Helene brought extreme destruction to our community, but through it all, we have hope in Jesus Christ. A hurricane doesn’t win — Jesus Christ always does,” he said.

Smith expressed deep gratitude for the support of volunteers from alumni of the Baptist Collegiate Ministry and friends from the South Carolina Baptist Convention who came to clear the trees and help with recovery efforts. “This is a time when people are most receptive to the gospel,” he noted. He shared that if he were not a believer in Christ, this experience would have forced him to question what would happen to him if he did not survive. “I think this is a prime opportunity to make a huge difference in the lives of people who are going through this stress,” he said.

Smith, who has served at Lander BCM for 45 years, said the experience reminded him of the importance of community and faith during times of crisis. “This storm nudges us a little closer to what Christ wants us to be and do,” he said.

— Anna Gardner is an SCBaptist Creative editor.