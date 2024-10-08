Send Relief videos available for churches

Send Relief, Southern Baptists’ compassion ministry, has made four videos available for churches to use to inform congregations about relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Helene as well as ways to support those efforts.

Videos feature Send Relief President Bryant Wright, North American Mission Board President Kevin Ezell, SBC President Clint Pressley and North Carolina pastor Bruce Frank, whose Asheville-area church has been heavily involved in helping the region recover.

“Thank you for how you’ve already helped in ways too many to number,” Ezell said in one video. He asked Southern Baptists to pray, give and go to support the relief efforts. “In times like this, we realize how special the SBC family really is,” he said.

Videos are available for download here.