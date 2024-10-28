Sprouse Appointed New Executive Director of Martha Franks Community

Martha Franks Retirement Community has announced the appointment of Robert Sprouse as its new executive director. Sprouse assumed his new role on Aug. 1, and will oversee the community’s day-to-day operations. He succeeds Pollyanna Franks, who had served the community for more than 10 years.

Sprouse has more than 27 years of experience in management, working across various industries. He most recently served as director of Human Resources at Martha Franks, providing a deep understanding of the community’s needs and values. He holds a BA in Business Administration from the University of South Carolina, is a Society of Human Resource Management Certified Professional (SHRM-CP), and has a Community Residential Care Facility Administrator license.

“Mr. Sprouse is a proven leader with a passion for serving our residents,” said Tom Turner, SCBMA chief executive officer. “I am confident that he will lead Martha Franks with integrity, vision, and a deep understanding of our values.”

“I am honored to be entrusted with leading Martha Franks into an exciting future,” said Sprouse. “Compassionate care will always be at the heart of our mission. I’m excited to work alongside our dedicated staff to build upon the legacy established by Miss Martha Franks and South Carolina Baptists 40 years ago. Our goal is to provide our residents a vibrant and fulfilling life in a safe, supportive, and enriching environment.”