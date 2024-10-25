Trustees Affirm Leatherwood, ERLC Staff Toward ‘Greater Sense of Understanding’

Ethics & Religious Liberty trustees issued a statement Sept. 10 affirming the “good work” of President Brent Leatherwood and his staff in a step “to acknowledge and address concerns and to create a greater sense of understanding, unity and trust” between the entity and Southern Baptist churches and among the ERLC trustees, president and staff.

The statement was released Sept. 11. Interim trustee chairman Tony Beam alerted media on Tuesday after the trustees’ second plenary session of the day, which ended in more than two hours of executive (closed) session.

Beam commended the board in its efforts to support the ERLC staff to “navigate a turbulent political climate.”

“We pray that the Advocacy Assessment and the Affirmation and Encouragement statements affirmed by the trustees will assist and encourage the ERLC president and staff in speaking clearly and boldly to the issues of the day and inform the churches in a transparent way, how the ERLC makes decisions about how they address the issues,” he said.

Leatherwood reciprocated in his comments.

“I consider it such a privilege to serve as president of this organization,” said Leatherwood, beginning his third year in the role. “I know our team feels the same way about the service we render to our churches. We are grateful for the clear affirmation of our work by the trustees. Their encouragement renews our resolve to continue advocating for Southern Baptists in the public square.”

Trustees were provided a document outlining how the ERLC goes about assessing whether to engage in an issue.

Seven questions provide guidance:

Is this an issue for which we have a biblical basis to speak?

Is this an issue on which the Baptist Faith and Message 2000 has a clear position?

Have Southern Baptist messengers spoken to this topic, whether through actions on the floor of an annual meeting or resolutions?

What has been the historic position of the ERLC/CLC since the SBC’s Conservative Resurgence?

Will advocacy on this issue upset certain segments of the SBC? If yes, is it still necessary to take a position/say something?

Does our advocacy have a chance to meaningfully advance issues of importance to the Southern Baptist Convention?

How will this affect our relationship with non-SBC coalition partners?

“There have been moments in working through this kind of framework when we have decided not to engage,” Leatherwood said in his president’s address. “Especially when it comes to issues that our state conventions may have to deal with first.”

Leatherwood acknowledged the tumult that came in late July when a report was delivered to media that he had been removed as president before it was made known there had never been a formal vote to do so.

“I like to think that I have pretty broad categories for what to expect at any given moment,” he said. “And even I found those events to be strange, peculiar and mind-boggling challenges.

“… I return to the counsel provided by Paul and Peter: Move forward, laboring in the gospel — and not by my feeble, exhaustible strength, but by the strength that comes pouring forth from the Lord. And as I do so, be known for reasonableness and not for anxiety. And when the chaos comes, be known for peace and contentment.”

The advocacy assessment document presented to trustees reflects updates and other organizational moves that were in progress prior to the 2024 SBC Annual Meeting in Indianapolis “to ensure that we deepen the relationships with our local churches and emphasize our service,” he added.

Although a vote in Indianapolis to abolish the ERLC failed, it served notice.

“The results … weren’t just disappointing, they were unacceptable,” Leatherwood said. “I say that not to the outrage artists and the grievous grifters who will never be on our side. … I’m talking to the local pastor and everyday church member who need to better understand our mission and the work that we do.”

— Scott Barkley is chief national correspondent for Baptist Press.