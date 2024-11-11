AU Football Drops Fourth Straight in Loss to Mars Hill

ANDERSON—Homecoming disappointment reigned supreme as an electric 42-yard touchdown run by Jon Gullette late in the fourth quarter built an insurmountable two-score lead for the Mars Hill Lions in a 31-16 win over Anderson University Saturday afternoon.

Anderson lost its fourth straight on Saturday evening in front of the second-largest home crowd of the inaugural season. Mars Hill senior quarterback J. R. Martin led the Lions’ offense with season-high 345 passing yards and three touchdowns.

The Lions dominated the fourth quarter, scoring 14 points while their defense held the Trojans to a four-and-out, a three-and-out, and an interception on their three fourth quarter possessions. The Trojans fall to 3-7, 1-7 in their inaugural season.

The game remained close until late, as a 45-yard touchdown pass to Kenneth Brown gave the Trojans a 13-10 third-quarter lead. A quick seven-play, 77-yard drive, capped by a four-yard touchdown run from Martin gave the Lions a lead they never gave back.

Tyler Wesley had 220-yards passing on only 11 completions, aided by 75-yard touchdown reception from redshirt freshman Zaidon Gunn in the second quarter. The Lions defense had four sacks, led by Kobe Haynes who secured his fourth sack this season.

Anderson University wraps up its inaugural season this weekend at Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory, N.C.

Box Score:

MHU 3 7 7 14 -31

AND 0 6 10 0 -16

FD MHU 22, AND 14

Rushing MHU 35-223, AND 35-91

Passing MHU 18-28-345 2 TDs, AND 11-20-220 2 TDs 1 int

Penalties MHU 2-19, AND 3-30

Fum/Lost MHU 0-0, AND 2-0

Punts MHU 2-59, AND 6-235

__________

No. 19 UT Martin 40, Charleston Southern 14

CHARLESTON—Charleston Southern never gained momentum as three interceptions helped No. 19 UT Martin Cruise to victory over the Bucs at Buccaneer Field.

“Disappointed in how we executed in the game” CSU Head coach Gabe Giardina said. Bucs look to break and eight-game losing streak at Eastern Illinois State (2-8, 1-5) Saturday.

Box Score:

UTM 16 3 14 7 -40

CSU 7 0 0 7 -14

FD UTM 21, CSU 12

Rushing UTM 38-237, CSU 24-94

Passing UTM 13-26-254 2 TDs, CSU 14-27-115 1 TD 3 ints

Penalties UTM 8-83, CSU 7-67

Fum/Lost UTM 3-3, CSU 2-0

Punts UTM 3-115, CSU 7-280

__________

No. 22 University of West Florida 35, North Greenville University 14

PENSACOLA, Fla.—The Argonauts defense held the Trailblazers to 74 total yards as No. 22 West Florida cruised past the Trailblazers.

The Argonaut’s Collin Shaw and Traevon Mitchell’s two sacks apiece were key in the domination. NGU’s lone touchdowns came courtesy of a RJ Glasgow pick-six and a 99-yard kickoff return from Jerrick Foster in the second quarter. North Greenville (4-5, 3-3) looks to improve to .500 in season finale against Chowan University Saturday.

Box Score:

NGU 0 14 0 0 -14

UWF 14 14 0 7 -35

FD NGU 6, UWF 17

Rushing NGU 25- -11, UWF 47-184

Passing NGU 11-22-85 1 int, UWF 10-23-125 2 TDs 1 int

Penalties NGU 4-35, 8-70

Fum/Lost NGU 3-3, UWF 2-0

Punts NGU 6-204, UWF 5-245

__________

This weekend’s games (Nov. 16)

Chowan University at North Greenville University, 1 p.m.

Charleston Southern University at Eastern Illinois University, 1 p.m.

Anderson University at Lenoir-Rhyne University, 1 p.m.