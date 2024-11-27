Charleston Southern Packs Most OCC Boxes Nationally Once Again

It’s official: Charleston Southern University has packed the most Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes of any college or university in the U.S. for the sixth year in a row.

This year is Charleston Southern’s 13th year of packing as a university. Since 2019, the CSU family has packed 63,388 boxes for children around the world. Total number of boxes packed for 2024 is 13,670.

Jody Jennings, vice president for student life and dean of students, said, “Every box packed is an opportunity for someone to hear the gospel. Reaching our goal represents sending the Good News of Jesus to 13,670 people across the globe. CSU students, faculty, and staff can celebrate the impact they are having around the world.”

The campus works on collecting supplies and donations throughout the year. Two big events are conducted in November each year. Students, clubs and organizations, residence halls, and faculty and staff departments bring their boxes on OCC Collection Day.

The remainder of the shoeboxes are filled at the OCC Packing Party. More than 500 students, staff, faculty, and community and family members gathered last week to complete the packing.

— Jenna Johnson is executive director of marketing and communications at Charleston Southern University.