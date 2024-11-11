Executive Board Highlights Record Baptisms, Disaster Relief Efforts, Strategic Planning

The meeting, originally scheduled to occur earlier in October, took place over Zoom due to the impacts of Hurricane Helene.

Evangelism Trends

Lee Clamp, associate executive director-treasurer, shared with the board some upward trends in evangelistic efforts across the state. Of note, data shows that baptisms increased by 31% in 2024, with SCBaptist churches reporting 10,433 individuals baptized. He also shared that church planting efforts have increased by 61% since 2020 with 32 SCBaptist-funded church planters.

Clamp also shared highlights from SCBaptist camps stating that camp attendance was at an all-time high with 707,016 campers, 252 salvations, and 185 attendees expressing a call to ministry.

With the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene, Disaster Relief teams were activated across the state. Clamp shared that Disaster Relief teams completed 1,054 recovery jobs, served 41,998 meals for impacted residents, had 329 Gospel presentations, and reported 20 professions of faith.

“Our Disaster Relief team, led by Susan Peugh, and the entire Serve Team, led by John Jamison, have just done an incredible job over the last month and a half with the hurricanes that have come through and in helping mobilize South Carolina Baptists,” Clamp said.

Convention Budget and University Highlights

In other business, Talmadge Tobias, chair of the Budget, Finance, & Audit Committee, presented the proposal for the 2025 Cooperative Program budget. It remains the same as the budget for 2024 of $26.5 million. The amount was unanimously approved by the Executive Board and will be presented before the messengers for a vote at the annual meeting.

The board also heard from Gene Fant, president of North Greenville University, and Evans Whitaker, president of Anderson University.

Fant echoed earlier sentiments about Disaster Relief, sharing that although there was damage to the campus, the disaster was an “opportunity for our students to learn how to be the hands and feet of Christ.” He also informed the board of NGU’s decision to change their mascot to the Trailblazers.

Whitaker shared that AU’s enrollment for fall 2024 was the highest it has ever been with 4,710 students. Whitaker also shared that AU’s inaugural football team celebrated several game wins, but, more importantly, they celebrated that four of the team’s players professed faith in Jesus and were baptized at the University’s pool.

Upcoming Annual Meeting

In his report to the board, President Wes Church expressed his gratefulness in serving SCBaptists, attributing his successes to the “fine folks at every level of the South Carolina Baptist Convention, who are passionate about their work, called to it, and effective at what they’re doing.”

He reminded the board members of the upcoming annual meeting taking place at First Baptist Church Columbia on Nov. 11 and 12. He also encouraged SCBaptists to attend, stating that he believes “God is going to do an amazing thing as we all come together in one place from across the state as South Carolina Baptists.”

The Executive Board reconvenes Dec. 9 in Columbia.