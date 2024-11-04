Missed Opportunity: Errant Field Goal Leaves CSU with Loss to Gardner-Webb

Late life was not enough as Bucs freshman kicker Reid Montgomery missed a game-tying field goal with six seconds remaining in 17-14 home loss to Gardner-Webb.

CSU almost pulled it out.

An 11-play 88-yard touchdown drive gave the Bucs late hope, pulling them within three with 26 seconds remaining.

Bucs backup kicker Will Laing produced an onside kick the Bucs recovered on the GWU 38. A first down set up Montgomery’s failed 30-yard field goal attempt leading to seventh straight loss. Saturday afternoon introduced the inaugural North/South BBQ Bowl between these two teams at Buccaneer field.

Runnin’ Bulldogs redshirt senior QB Tyler Ridell completed 17 of 24 passes for 212 yards and one touchdown.

“It wasn’t clean it wasn’t pretty, it was a typical, low scoring Charleston Southern Gardner Webb game” CSU Head coach Gabe Giardina said.

The Bucs were scoreless in the first half but got on the board in the third quarter. Safety Davion Williams’ strip sack of Ridell gave the Bucs possession at GWU’s 18 and Tyson Greenwade later scored from 1-yard out.

“We got to be a lot better offensively” Giardina said, following the 222 total yard performance.

Runnin’ Bulldogs RB Edward Saydee rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown. Bucs Redshirt sophomore Williams wreaked havoc, compiling seven tackles, four TFL’s, one sack and one forced fumble. Charleston Southern (1-8, 0-6) looks to break their historic losing streak against yet another conference opponent, U.T. Martin, this Saturday.

Box Score:

GWU 0 3 7 7 -17

CSU 0 0 7 7 -14

FD GWU 24, CSU 13

Rushing GWU 51-121, CSU 24-94

Passing GWU 19-29-222 1 TD, CSU 13-27-128 1 int

Penalties GWU 9-64, CSU 6-48

Fum/Lost GWU 1-1, CSU 1-1

Punts GWU 3-133, CSU 7-309

#15 University of West Alabama 17, North Greenville University 14

A late touchdown from Dylan Ramirez was not enough as failed onside kick aided No. 15 West Alabama to get past the Trailblazers 17-14. Cody Sigler led the Tigers defense with 2.5 sacks.

Ramirez thew an interception and was sacked six times in Tiger Stadium. North Greenville (4-4, 3-2 GSC) looks to clinch .500 record over No. 22 West Florida this Saturday.

Box Score:

NGU 3 0 0 11 -14

UWA 3 7 0 7 -17

FD NGU 18, UWA 8

Rushing NGU 35-59, UWA 29-138

Passing NGU 20-41-235 1 int, UWA 13-24-157 1 TD 1 int

Penalties NGU 1-5, UWA 7-80

Fum/Lost NGU 0-0, UWA 1-1

Punts NGU 7-303, UWA 6-224

Carson-Newman University 28, Anderson University 7

The Trojans trip to Burke-Tarr stadium in Jefferson City, TN, was not kind as they managed only one TD in a loss to Carson-Newman. Anderson (3-6, 1-6 SAC) compiled only 181 total yards in the road loss. The Trojans looks to bounce back during homecoming against Mars Hill for last home game of inaugural season this Saturday.

Box Score:

AU 0 0 0 7 -7

C-N 0 7 14 7 -28

FD AU 9, C-N 16

Rushing AU 37-75, C-N 53-294

Passing AU 6-16-106 1 TD 1 int, C-N 3-8-100 1 TD 1 int

Penalties AU 9-71, C-N 9-75

Fum/Lost AU 0-0, C-N 2-1

Punts AU 8-305, C-N 4-169

This weekend’s games (Nov. 9)

North Greenville University at #22 University of West Florida, 2 p.m.

UT Martin at Charleston Southern University, 2 p.m.

Mars Hill University at Anderson University, 4 p.m.