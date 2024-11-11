New Feature Film Documents the ‘Fighting Spirit’ of Military Chaplains

A new documentary released Nov. 8 aims to tell the story of how combat chaplains support members of the U.S. Armed Services.

“These are the unsung heroes who shape history, while touching lives and comforting souls,” reads the site for “Fighting Spirit: A Combat Chaplain’s Journey.”

Retired Southern Baptist Army chaplain, current pastor of 2 Cities Church in Columbus, Ga., and assistant professor of Christian Leadership at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, Jeff Struecker, serves as one of the voices in the film who shares about the role chaplains play in combat zones.

“I was honored just to be able to be a part of this great group of men and women, the guys and gals, who serve our country,” said Struecker in an interview with a CBS affiliate promoting the movie, “and this documentary really showcases for the first time to audiences these unsung heroes of battle.”

Chris Pratt, an actor with a lead role in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” film franchise, joined the project as executive producer, which was written and directed by Rich Hull.

The film is the first to be produced jointly by Hollywood and the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps and follows chaplains’ stories in the wake of the identification of Roman Catholic chaplain Emil Kapaun’s remains 70 years after his death as a POW in the Korean War.

“I actually had no idea that military chaplains existed as a profession, and it’s really far more than a profession. It’s really a calling. Nobody does this just for a paycheck,” Hull said in the CBS interview alongside Struecker. “I was aware of Jeff’s story, which had been portrayed in the movie ‘Black Hawk Down.’”

Before serving as an Army chaplain, Struecker fought as a U.S. Army Ranger and was awarded a Silver Star for his role in the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu in Somalia, a battle depicted in “Black Hawk Down.” Struecker was inducted into the Army Ranger Hall of Fame in 2017.

“I hope that [viewers] would go away with an awareness because unless you’ve served in the military most people are not even aware that chaplains exist,” Struecker said. “But not just ana awareness, I hope they go home with a greater sense of patriotism and even enjoy our freedoms a little bit more this Veterans Day weekend.”

The film hit select theaters on Veterans Day weekend, in part, to raise awareness about the challenges those in the military face upon returning home from active duty.

“The most common cause of death among U.S. military personnel isn’t getting shot in combat…it’s suicide,” the site states. “And combat chaplains are on the frontlines of that battle.”

In a statement to “Deadline,” an online news outlet that reports on the entertainment industry, Pratt expressed his excitement about the film.

“The work done by combat chaplains to support our soldiers through issues of life and death on the frontlines is truly extraordinary,” Pratt said, “and to be a part of celebrating this story of a chaplain’s journey in such a cinematic way is an honor.”

As a story produced by Hollywood, the documentary references the varied faith traditions that provide chaplains throughout the military.

“Our Southern Baptist military chaplains serve in a unique context, entering into arenas where most pastors don’t have the opportunity to go,” said Doug Carver, director of chaplaincy for the North American Mission Board and retired Major General U.S. Army Chaplain.

“I look forward to seeing the film,” Carver said. “I expect it will give audiences a glimpse into what life as a combat chaplain can be like, the dangers as well as the opportunities to minister to soldiers during times of great spiritual and emotional need. As Jeff says in the movie’s trailer, his perspective as a chaplain shifted to ‘stop preparing warriors to meet the enemy and start preparing them to meet eternity.’ That’s what our Southern Baptist chaplains do every day that they serve.”

Hull shared what he hopes will be one of the main takeaways for those who watch the documentary this weekend.

“I think the call to action that I’d love people to walk away with is, especially for Veterans Day, to check on your veteran friends and family.” Hull said in concluding the CBS interview. “As Jeff says in the movie, sometimes war can leave scars on our soul, and we’ve got to think about how we deal with that when people come home. The chaplains are the ones that tackle that.”

Brandon Elrod writes for the North American Mission Board.