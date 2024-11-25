NGU Closes Season with Win over Shorter

TIGERVILLE—Hurricane Helene could not postpone the dominating win any longer, as North Greenville dismantled Shorter University on Friday night 37-17 at Younts Stadium.

The matchup was originally scheduled for Sept. 28 but was cancelled due to the storm. The Trailblazers started hot, scoring touchdowns on five of their first six drives. A 30-yard touchdown reception by Dre’ Williams followed by a 65-yard touchdown reception by Cameron Walker built a 34-10 lead at halftime.

The Trailblazers defense held strong for a 37-17 victory. One day following his first team all-conference selection, Williams led the trailblazers with nine receptions and 120 yards. Dylan Ramirez had three total touchdowns and 331 passing yards. The Hawks running back duo of Joshua Brown and Azaria Smith combined for 31 attempts and 152 yards.

NGU finished its season 6-5 and 4-3 in the conference, clinching the program’s first back-to-back .500 or better seasons since 2015-2016. The Trailblazers finished fourth in the Gulf South Conference and will look to improve their talented and experienced team over the offseason.

Box Score:

SHO 7 3 7 0 -17

NGU 13 21 3 0 -37

FD SHO 23, NGU 22

Rushing SHO 40-174, NGU 30-151

Passing SHO 22-43-228 1TD 1 int, NGU 20-26-331 2 TDs

Penalties SHO 9-70, NGU 9-64

Fum/Lost SHO 0-0, NGU 2-1

Punts SHO 4-176, NGU 3-133

__________

Florida State 41, Charleston Southern 7

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Charleston Southern’s historically bad season finished with lopsided loss at Florida State.

Bucs’ quarterback Kaleb Jackson threw for 218 yards and safety Davion Williams shined with 2.5 tackles for loss on Saturday.

“Defensively in the first half, we really locked them down” Coach Giardina said. The Bucs’ 11-game losing streak was its worst since losing 15 between 2010-2012, which included an 0-11 2011 season. Charleston Southern finished 1-11, 0-8.

Box Score:

CSU 0 0 0 7 -7

FSU 0 17 14 10 -41

FD CSU 18, FSU 20

Rushing CSU 29-57, FSU 34-175

Passing CSU 22-32-218 1 TD 1 int, FSU 16-23-240 3 TDs

Penalties CSU 3-35, FSU 4-45

Fum/Lost CSU 1-1, FSU 0-0

Punts CSU 4-190, FSU 2-106