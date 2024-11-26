NGU Hangs on to Beat Chowan, Improves to .500

TIGERVILLE, S.C. — Chowan’s fourth-quarter comeback fell short Saturday afternoon, and North Greenville held on for a 31-27 victory at Younts Stadium.

A fourth-quarter touchdown run by Naahziekial Mays proved to be the deciding points. A 45-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Key gave the Hawks late life, pulling within 31-27 with under two minutes left. A failed onside kick clinched the win for NGU.

Rushing ruled for the Trailblazers, as they netted 186 yards and 3 TDs on 40 attempts. Trailblazers defensive back Kendrick Clark returned a punt 45-yards for a touchdown early in the third quarter to give North Greenville a 21-7 lead. NGU’s senior inside linebacker De’lveon Donald led the Trailblazers defense with 8 total tackles, 1 forced fumble which he recovered, and 1 tackle for loss.

Hawks quarterback Maurice Smith compiled 316 yards and 2 TDs. The Trailblazers passing game was mostly inefficient, as Aidan Byrd and Brendan Mansinne combined with a 50 percent completion rate, two interceptions and 124 yards.

North Greenville improves to 5-5, 4-3. The Trailblazers finish their 2024 campaign Saturday at home against non-conference opponent Shorter University.

Box Score:

CHO 0 7 12 8 -27

NGU 7 7 7 10 -31

FD CHO 19, NGU 18

Rushing CHO 31-142, NGU 40-186

Passing CHO 19-35-316 2 TDs 1 int, NGU 10-20-124 2 ints

Penalties CHO 10-70, NGU 2-20

Fum/Lost CHO 1-1, NGU 0-0

Punts CHO 4-173, NGU 4-139

__________

Eastern Illinois University 16, Charleston Southern 13

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Panthers’ kicker Julian Patino knocked through a walk-off field goal to hand the Bucs a loss in overtime. Charleston Southern’s (1-10, 0-8) historic losing streak continues as the Bucs dropped their ninth straight game.

Box Score:

CSU 0 6 0 7 0 -13

EIU 0 13 0 0 3 -16

FD CSU 11, EIU 18

Rushing CSU 39-125, EIU 44-76

Passing CSU 11-20-85, EIU 17-26-168 1 TD 2 ints

Penalties CSU 15-118, EIU 5-55

Fum/Lost CSU 1-0, EIU 3-1

Punts CSU 7-264, EIU 5-205

__________

Lenoir-Rhye University 27, Anderson University 24

HICKORY, N.C. — Lenoir-Rhyne’s kicker Jake Brown stuns Anderson University with a walk-off field goal at Moretz Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Trojans rally late, yet fall short in the season finale. Anderson University finished 3-8, 1-7 SAC in its inaugural season.

Box Score:

AND 0 7 7 10 -24

LRU 0 10 14 3 -27

FD AND 10, LRU 26

Rushing AND 26-135, LRU 35-116

Passing AND 11-19-129 2 TDs, LRU 29-44-295 2 TDs 1 int

Penalties AND 3-25, LRU 3-20

Fum/Lost AND 0-0, LRU 2-2

Punts AND 6-202, LRU 1-42

__________

This weekend’s games (Nov. 23)

Charleston Southern at Florida State University, 1:30 p.m.

Shorter University at North Greenville University, 6:05 p.m.