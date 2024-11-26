Power of Prayer Boosts Work Around the World

Someone recently asked me, “What does it mean to have people praying for you?” It’s a very timely question. You are about to pray for my ministry, Project 3000, and so many others as part of Week of Prayer for international missions beginning Dec. 1, and I want to say, “Thank you.” But I also want you to see why this is so important.

Getting people engaged in the work of International Mission Board missionaries has been one of the most rewarding experiences I have had since arriving on the mission field. At first, this seemed to be another requirement for my job. As part of the IMB’s renewed commitment to finding the last 3,000-plus unengaged and unreached people groups, missionary explorers are asked to report back to virtual explorers. Sometimes this is through mass email distribution, and other times it is through a smaller prayer circle group. Asking people to pray felt like another pointless task.

Then I got to the field and realized my utter dependance on God and prayer!

I found there is an indescribable difference in the effectiveness and outcomes of the work when you alone are praying versus when an entire group of people are praying all around the world. These prayer warriors are in different time zones, allowing their own convictions and faith to be tested as they pray for seemingly impossible tasks.

These prayer warriors are people who, in most cases, never talked about overseas missionary work or had direct steady communication with missionaries on the field. They are not just random people receiving pointless updates. Some are church choir members, women’s and men’s groups who spend hours lifting us up. They rejoice in tears as they praise God for answering requests they made known only to Christ.

When I allowed God’s people to pray for me, that was the moment my entire ministry in South Asia changed. As a result, we now read stories like Lahud’s* and so many others who are among the first of their people to proclaim Jesus’ name. I can’t wait for the day Lahud will meet you, the men and women who have prayed for him faithfully.

So, when you ask, “What does it mean to have people pray for you?” it means God STILL answers prayers.

“And whatever you ask in My name, that I will do, that the Father may be glorified in the Son. If you ask anything in My name, I will do it” (John 14:13–14).

(*Name changed for security)

— John Pratt is an IMB missionary explorer serving in South Asia. He is part of Project 3000, the IMB’s renewed commitment to find, research and share the gospel with the last remaining 3,000-plus unengaged, unreached people groups in the world.