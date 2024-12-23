The Baptist Courier

CSU Keeps It Close Till Late in Loss at UGA

Jeffrey Robinson Jr.

ATHENS, Ga.—Charleston Southern battled relentlessly but missed 10 of its last 12 shots down the stretch in losing 81-65 loss to Georgia Stegeman Coliseum Sunday afternoon. In front of more than 8,000 fans, the Bucs pulled within six with 12:16 left in the second half. Afterwards, the Bulldogs defense stood strong, allowing only five points between from 9:23 to the final minute.

Georgia’s offense shined late in the first quarter, building an 11-point lead late in the half. Two late half runs proved the deciding factor.

Star Senior Forward Taje’ Kelly struggled in the first half, shooting 21% with seven points, but Kelly heated up in the second half, finishing with 29 points and 10 rebounds. The Atlanta native shot 41% from the field, aiding his strong season with four straight 20-plus point games.

“We followed the gameplan well, we put in a new gameplan this morning, so I feel like guys took on their roles the right way, and I feel like we executed the right way” Kelly said.

Guard Lamar Oden Jr shot 60% from the field, totaling 14 points and six rebounds for the Bucs.

Former Mount St. Mary’s Guard De’Shayne Montgomery led the Bulldogs with 22 points over 23 minutes, shooting 69.2% in his second game this season. Senior guard Dakota Leffew scored 19 points and shot 66.7%

The Bucs begin conference play in the new year, following a Saturday home game against Columbia International.

“Being able to get better on the defensive end” Kelly said when asked regarding the upcoming conference schedule.

BOXSCORE:

CSH  26  39—65

UGA 37  44—81

CSH (65): Kelly 29, Oden Jr. 14, Johnson 9, Berry 8, Reis 0, Wilkins 3, Olalere 2.

UGA: (81): Newell 14, Demary 7, Lawrence 7, Cain 2, Godfrey 0, Montgomery 22, Leffew 19, Cyril 7, James 3, Abson 0.

Three-pointers: CSU 8-23, UGA 9-18.

Free throws: CSU 11-16, UGA 8-14.

