Are you ready to trust God with everything?

Imagine Mary’s surprise when Gabriel appeared, announcing she would conceive and bear the Son of God. This wasn’t an ordinary announcement; it was life-altering. Gabriel revealed that her child would be “the Son of the Most High” and that His kingdom would never end. Naturally, Mary had questions.

“How will this be, since I am a virgin?” she asked. A fair question, given the circumstances. Gabriel’s response was equally extraordinary: This miraculous conception would happen through the power of the Holy Spirit. Then, to underscore God’s limitless power, Gabriel shared another miracle — Mary’s relative Elizabeth, once barren, was also expecting a child.

The angel’s declaration resounded: “For nothing will be impossible with God.”

The news Mary received seemed humanly impossible, yet God was at work. Her story reminds us that when God calls us, He equips us no matter how improbable the task may seem.

Choosing to Trust

Mary faced a choice: to trust God or to retreat in fear. She chose faith, responding in Luke 1:38, “Behold, I am the servant of the Lord; let it be to me according to your word.”

Her decision wasn’t without risk:

Her relationship was at risk. Telling Joseph she was pregnant — by the Holy Spirit — must have felt daunting. Who would believe her? Yet Mary trusted God to intervene, and He did. God sent an angel to Joseph, preserving their relationship.

Telling Joseph she was pregnant — by the Holy Spirit — must have felt daunting. Who would believe her? Yet Mary trusted God to intervene, and He did. God sent an angel to Joseph, preserving their relationship. Her reputation was at risk. Mary understood that many wouldn’t believe her story. Yet she wasn’t consumed by others’ opinions. She trusted God’s purpose, declaring that “all generations will call me blessed” (Luke 1:48).

Mary understood that many wouldn’t believe her story. Yet she wasn’t consumed by others’ opinions. She trusted God’s purpose, declaring that “all generations will call me blessed” (Luke 1:48). Her life was at risk. Under Jewish law, Mary could have been subjected to stoning for being pregnant outside of marriage (betrothed). Yet she boldly placed her life in God’s hands. (Deut.2:23–24)

Through it all, Mary exemplified courage and faith, believing that nothing is impossible with God.

Radical Trust Opens the Door to the Impossible

Mary’s trust was a key part of God’s redemptive plan. Her example invites us to consider: What could happen if we trusted God with everything?

Imagine the possibilities if we stopped fixating on obstacles — relationships, reputations, resources — and instead focused on God’s limitless power. As the Baptist Convention of Maryland/Delaware, we have the opportunity to partner together and pursue bold kingdom advances:

Transforming ministry for women, men, and children.

Providing safe spaces for the vulnerable and marginalized.

Planting churches and revitalizing existing ones.

Expanding outreach to college students across Maryland and Delaware.

Extending care to those in crisis or affected by disasters.

By humbling ourselves before God and committing to work together, we can see incredible kingdom growth. “For nothing will be impossible with God.”

A Call to Action

Southern Baptists, can we agree to partner together, trusting God fully and making it about His glory, not ours? If we do, I believe God can take us further than we’ve ever imagined.

Let’s be bold like Mary, stepping out in faith to do the impossible for God’s kingdom. Together, we can advance the gospel in ways that transform lives and communities.

Are you ready to trust God with everything?

— Tom Stolle is executive director of the Baptist Convention of Maryland/Delaware.