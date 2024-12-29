Berry Pours in 27 to Lead CSU Past Columbia

CHARLESTON— An 11-0 run late in the game decided a back and forth battle as Charleston Southern fended off Columbia International at Buccaneer Fieldhouse 95-89 Saturday afternoon.

Redshirt junior guard Daylen Berry led the Bucs with 27 points while RJ Johnson scored 25 points and led CSU with seven assists. Charleston Southern’s (4-11) shooting struggles continued, shooting 37% from the field, placing them 269th in the country in field goal percentage.

CSU will open conference play vs Gardener-Webb January 2.

CIU 43 46—89

CSU 52 43—95

CIU (89): Vaughn 24, Howard 22, Hunt 13, Kelly 12, Whysong 10 Warga 4, Davis 2, Jeter 2

CSU (95): Berry 27, Johnson 25, Wilkins 11, Gause 11, Jones 10, Oden Jr 9, Olalere 2

Three Pointers: CIU 11-22, CSU 9-35

Free Throws: CIU 8-11, CSU 30-45