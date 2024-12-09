Connie Maxwell Unveils Bold Vision at Gala, Honors Ruth Graham with Inaugural Aspen Award

During its “For the Dreams of Children Gala” Nov. 15, Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries introduced the organization’s latest initiatives and honored Ruth Graham with the inaugural Aspen Award for her lifelong commitment to healing and ministry.

Connie Maxwell embarked in 2020 on a 10-year strategic journey with the vision of becoming a national leader in healing and ministry for vulnerable children and families. At the gala, the organization publicly launched its For the Dreams of Children Campaign, marking a pivotal step in achieving this goal.

“We’re here because we believe in Connie Maxwell’s mission,” said Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith. “For 132 years, this ministry has served as a cornerstone of our community, evolving to meet the needs of children and families.”

Throughout the evening, attendees were moved by videos sharing heartfelt stories from students, alumni, and staff, offering a glimpse into Connie Maxwell’s legacy of transformation and its dreams for the future.

— Transformational Announcements

President Danny Nicholson shared groundbreaking plans, highlighting Connie Maxwell’s deep commitment to addressing trauma and fostering healing. Among the announcements was the creation of a state-of-the-art healing and trauma center, a 25,000-square-foot facility named the McCall Center, designed to advance research, education, and care for children and families impacted by trauma.

“The center will be a beacon of hope,” Nicholson said. “It will not only help individuals understand trauma but also provide a framework for healing, using a neurosequential model to examine brain function and its connection to trauma.”

Larry and Jerry Anne Faulkenberry, longstanding supporters of Connie Maxwell, announced a $2 million gift to support the building of the new Healing and Administration Center.

Initially, the building was to be named in their honor; however, in a surprise turn of events, the Faulkenberrys requested the facility be named after Danny and Debra Nicholson instead.

“This building is not about us,” said Jerry Anne. “It’s about honoring those who have worked day and night to care for children and families.”

— Expanding Outreach

To further its reach, Connie Maxwell announced a $2 million transformational gift from Mike and Suzie Kocak, dedicated to establishing The Kocak Campus in Charleston — the organization’s first expansion beyond Greenwood.

The gift honors Billy Rigdel, a Connie Maxwell alumnus and close friend of the Kocaks. “We need more people like Billy in the world,” said Mike Kocak. “This gift is our way of ensuring that happens.”

Additional plans unveiled include:

• An amphitheater on Connie Maxwell’s 600-acre farm, with a apacity of 3,000.

• Renovations to cottages and historic buildings.

• A campaign goal increase to $25 million, more than doubling the original target.

— Honoring Graham

The evening’s highlight was the presentation of the inaugural Aspen Award to Ruth Graham, daughter of evangelist Billy Graham. Named after the resilient Aspen trees of Colorado, the award recognizes individuals who embody the spirit of healing and ministry.

“Ruth Graham has dedicated her life to loving and healing others,” said Nicholson. “She exemplifies the essence of this award.”

In expressing her gratitude, Graham said, “God has been faithful to me. Even in my unfaithfulness, He has remained faithful and will continue to be faithful to these children.”

Kevin Jones, a friend of Graham, closed the gala by urging attendees to reflect on their priorities: “What truly matters is the life of a child and being a champion for those who cannot stand on their own.”

To learn more about Connie Maxwell’s For the Dreams of Children Campaign, visit www.conniemaxwell.com.

— Sheila Price is vice president for marketing and communications at Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries.