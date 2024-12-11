CSU’s STEM Program Growth Prompts Building Expansion

Charleston Southern University will complete its second construction phase to fill out the 28,000-square-foot science and engineering building. In conjunction with CSU’s rapid growth in engineering and aeronautics, the board of trustees unanimously approved the next phase of the project with completion expected in summer of 2025.

“We are thrilled to continue building — both figuratively and literally — for programs that attract and engage servant-minded, scholarly leaders who are seeking careers in high-demand fields,” CSU President Keith Faulkner said. “The growth we continue to experience in programs such as aeronautics, cybersecurity, engineering, and other STEM-focused degrees are matching the demands of the marketplace. Our goal is to launch these students into the world to positively impact their areas of influence while fulfilling their purpose.”

The first phase of the science and engineering building was completed in 2021, with classrooms and office space. The second phase will house South Carolina’s only four-year collegiate aeronautics program, flight simulators and labs, additional labs to support engineering and cell genetics, and classroom auditoriums.

Aeronautics

Currently, the aeronautics program, which began in fall 2021, is housed in a hall on the other side of campus. The simulation lab, office space, and classrooms will relocate to a wing of the new building, which will allow continued expansion of this popular and in-demand program.

“In three short years, the aeronautics program has experienced tremendous growth — which will only continue to climb,” said Michael Wilder, CSU provost and vice president for academic affairs. “The faculty in this program are all retired combat-seasoned aviators with over 20 years of service and education in flight. Our students are getting top-tier educational flight experience. Whether they are flying or managing, they will be the best of the best in commercial, military, or corporate settings.”

CSU saw a 33 percent increase in enrollment within aeronautics this year. There are three options available within the program: professional pilot, aerospace management, and aerospace maintenance management. The latter is a unique opportunity for those who would like to start with a two-year program at Trident Tech and transfer into a 100 percent online format at CSU.

Engineering

In fall 2019, the College of Science and Mathematics launched a Bachelor of Science in engineering to meet the industry demand locally and nationally for engineers. Recent studies have shown that the need for engineers in the South Carolina Lowcountry and across the region is exploding.

Three engineering options are available to students at CSU, with concentrations in computer, electrical, and mechanical. Graduates have their pick of companies in the Charleston area — such as Boeing, Bosch, Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, Mercedes-Benz, and Volvo.

Students and faculty have been housed in the science and engineering building since it opened in 2021; however, the next building phase will allow additional access to special labs and additional classroom space.

To learn more about engineering, aeronautics, and other STEM-related programs at CSU, go to charlestonsouthern.edu.

— Jenna Johnson is executive director of marketing and communication for Charleston Southern University.