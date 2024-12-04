Farrington Stepping Down as NGU Football Coach

North Greenville University Head Football Coach Jeff Farrington has announced he is stepping down after a dozen years at the helm of the NCAA Division II program. His college coaching career spans 42 years.

“I have been blessed and honored to serve North Greenville University, administration, faculty, staff, football coaches, student-athletes, student body, and alumni the last 12 years as head football coach,” Farrington said. “Thank you for all the support, guidance, spirit, and love from all in Tigerville. Traci and I look forward to following the Trailblazers’ future success.”

“Jeff Farrington is not only an outstanding coach – he builds young men into transformational leaders,” said NGU President Dr. Gene C. Fant, Jr. “He and Traci have been a dynamic duo in our community, encouraging so many folks and helping our student-athletes to be focused both on the field and off. He’s one of the finest men I know, and we are grateful for his leadership and commitment to excellence.”

Farrington compiled a 59-61 overall record at NGU, with a 32-23 home record. He led NGU to the National Christian College Athletic Association Victory Bowl championship in 2014 and the team reached the NCAA Division II playoffs in 2016. Over a three-year span from 2014-2016, the team compiled a 23-13 mark, going 14-2 at home.

NGU joined the powerful Gulf South Conference in 2018, promptly seeing GSC opponents claim national championships in 2018 and 2019. While challenged by conference foes with larger enrollments and facilities, Farrington kept his teams competitive in conference play. He led NGU to a 4-3 conference mark in 2024, including an overtime victory against Delta State and close losses to nationally ranked Valdosta State and West Alabama.

“I’ve only known Coach Farrington for six months, but it didn’t take me more than five minutes to see his passion for Christ, the game of football, and all those that he served on a daily basis,” said NGU Athletics Director Will Lowrey. “He poured his heart into every coach and young athlete that entered this program. He balanced a competitive spirit along with a Christian worldview approach as good as anyone I’ve every personally witnessed. The culture and tone he set for the program made it easy to be a fan. We all owe a huge debt for the many sacrifices he made to mentor and lead at North Greenville University.”

NGU Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach Donny Baker has been named acting head coach for the program. A 2020 NGU graduate, Baker has served on the Farrington’s staff since graduating with a bachelor’s degree in history.

“I have learned so much from Coach Farrington in my four years coaching underneath him, as well as my four years playing for him,” said Baker, who was a quarterback for NGU from 2016-2019. “He has impacted thousands of lives throughout his coaching career, and I will forever be grateful for his influence on my life.”

A standout quarterback at Greer High School, Farrington graduated in 1978 as a three-year letterman. He went on to play defensive back for The Citadel, lettering twice for the Bulldogs. The Winston-Salem, NC, native earned a bachelor of science degree in physical education from The Citadel in 1982.

After graduation, he joined his alma mater’s coaching staff as a graduate assistant, launching a four-decade journey which took him to nine different collegiate programs prior to arriving at NGU in 2013. He was a graduate assistant at East Carolina and Florida State before becoming a linebackers coach at East Carolina in 1985. He was defensive coordinator at Lenoir-Rhyne for four years, then served in the same role at Presbyterian for one season. He was defensive coordinator and secondary coach at West Georgia from 1992-96, and at East Tennessee State from 1997-2001.

He was a defensive assistant at Furman for eight seasons before becoming defensive coordinator in 2010. He spent one year at Mercer with former Furman coach Bobby Lamb and then was defensive coordinator at Virginia Military Institute prior to moving to NGU.

Farrington’s wife, Traci, is a physical education instructor at Greer Middle School. The Farringtons have been married for 32 years. They have two daughters and a son. They are members of Fairview Baptist Church in Greer.

Baker and his wife, Holly, have one son, Boone, who is almost two months old. They are members of the Greenville campus of NewSpring Church.