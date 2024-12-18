Martha Childress Celebrates 76 Years of Service at Cross Roads Baptist Church

“How young? I cannot give you a figure,” said Martha Childress in her deep Southern accent.

She doesn’t remember how old she was when she started playing the piano, and then the organ, at Cross Roads Baptist Church, Easley, because she’s been playing there for 76 years. Pastor Roger Dail said they will recognize her Sunday, Dec. 22 during their 10:30 a.m. service.

Childress said she first learned piano at Northside Elementary School, and said she’s loved playing since the beginning.

She started playing at Crossroads in 1948, when she was about 16 years old. Now she’s 92.

Childress said, “Back then there weren’t that many people who took piano at a country church.”

Though she began with piano, the church eventually bought an organ, so Childress learned how to play it. More than being “the organ player,” she’s been a longtime church member.

Childress said she gave her life to Jesus during a church revival as a third or fourth grader. And she’s stayed at the church her whole life.

Pastor Dail said the church is 226 years old this year, so she’s been there a third of its existence.

Dail said, “My basic overall impression of Martha is [she’s] just a godly woman, a very humble woman, [and] doesn’t want the attention directed to her.”

He said Childress is very faithful and has never allowed the church to pay her, even when they had it in the budget.

“She’s been nothing but supportive of my ministry here.” He continued, “She’s just a jewel to be around, a great woman.”

When asked how she wants to be remembered, she fumbled thinking over a few characteristics that she’d want to be known for, until she concluded,

“I love my church and I love my people.”