Men’s Basketball: Middleton’s Big Night Leads AU to Easy Win over BJU

Anderson University raced to a 58-26 halftime lead enroute to a lopsided 107-83 win over Bob Jones Thursday night at Abney Athletic Center.

Redshirt Junior Cole Middleton scored 21 points and pulled down 12 rebounds, both of which led the Trojans (7-5, 3-4). Trevor Brunson and Devin Pope led the Bruins with 20 points each.

BJU 26 57 -83

AU 58 49 -107

BJ: Brunson 20, Pope 20, Pittman 16, Wilkins 14, Vander Hart 9, Dean 2, Murray 2.

AU: Middleton 21, Perez 19, Webb 16, Moore 13, Jones 12, McAbee 10, Reeves 6, Roach 4, Greco 3, Pearce 3.

Three-Pointers: BJ 14-27, AU 11-28

Free Throws: BJ 11-14, AU 6-8

Rebounds: BJ 15, AU 41