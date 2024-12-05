New and Noteworthy Books — December 2024

Ecclesiastes: Finding Meaning When Life Feels Meaningless (Crossway) (Bible study for women) by Lydia Brownback

Ecclesiastes is a weird book. When I preached through it verse-by-verse a few years ago at my church in Louisville, I told my congregation that it seemed like the Bible’s country/western song. Solomon seems to live the life of a rock star, sampling everything life has to offer with hedonistic pleasure, only to find that without living a Godward life, living “under the sun” is nothing more than a chasing after the wind.

While Ecclesiastes may be a little hard to track in places, it is also one of the most pertinent books in the Bible for living and ministering in the topsy-turvy world of 2024. With this work, Brownback offers a 10-week study of Solomon’s book for women. Written for individuals or groups, this study explores this wisdom book verse by verse to help women understand the themes of sin, vanity, enjoyment, and death, ultimately encouraging believers to follow the will of God for their lives, no matter their current circumstances.

Confident Witness: Evangelism and Apologetics for the 21st Century (Crossway) edited by David S. Dockery

Inclusivism, universalism, and other secular cultural trends are dominating higher education and the world at large. Are Christian universities making the most of their unique position to advance the gospel in the 21st century? Written as a guide to help college students in sharing their faith in a post-Christian world, numerous scholars from across evangelicalism bring to bear their expertise on apologetics and evangelism.

Confident Witness helps educators and students understand the importance of evangelism in every generation. Chapters cover a variety of topics, including the theological foundation of evangelism; discipleship and apologetics; evangelism in church history; and evangelism in a post-Christian context.

How to Ruin Your Life and Starting Over When You Do (B&H) by Eric Geiger

It’s entirely possible that you can put the dynamite to your whole life — in the same way an old building implodes when a demolition team razes it to the ground.

To bring strong and tall buildings to the ground, demolition experts strategically place tiny explosives throughout the structure of a building so that the building will topple on itself. Instead of destroying the building from the outside, they destroy it from within. In the same way many great men and women have imploded, others are well on their way.

This new work offers a sobering reminder that many great and godly people have imploded, and none of us are above the risk. Looking at the story of David’s infamous implosion, readers will learn how to ruin our lives (so we won’t), and how to find hope if we do — as all of us need His grace.

God in His Beautiful Greatness: A Devotional Theology of the Doctrine of God (Founders Press) by Baruch Maoz

When many people think about the discipline of theology, they tend to think of it as a topic only for Bible scholars, pastors, or seminary students. Nothing could be further from the truth, as this new work shows. Theology is for every Christian and, rightly understood, undergirds worship and godly living. Maoz’s excellent new work goes a long way in helping toward that end. Read and think great thoughts about our mighty God.