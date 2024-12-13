SCBaptists Provide Christmas Gifts for Every Inmate in S.C.

For nearly 50 years, the churches of the South Carolina Baptist Convention have provided a gift for every inmate in the state prison system for Christmas.

For inmates, the gift reminds them that people care about them. “Not only is it nice to receive soap and toothpaste that you don’t have to buy yourself, but also to know that people are thinking about you,” one inmate shared. “You’re still thought about and prayed about and cared about.”

This year, volunteers packed 17,175 Prisoner Packets at NewSpring Church in Columbia on Dec. 11. Prisoner Packets include hygiene items like soap and toothpaste, writing utensils, candy, and a devotional booklet.

Giving Back

Some current inmates helped pack the bags as well. “Doing something like this today gives us purpose and reminds us that we can be part of the community again in the future,” one man shared. “We’re really excited about that.”

Lacy Neaderhiser became emotional thinking about how she used to receive the packets, and now she gets to help pack them. “I just wanted to give back to where I came from. I know how much they appreciate these bags,” she said.

Sharing God’s Love

As much as South Carolina Baptists want to meet some basic needs of the men and women behind bars, SCBaptists also hope to share God’s love with them. “We hope we’ll encourage the inmates, give them an opportunity to read some of God’s Word and to know that God loves them, cares for them, and has a plan for them,” Jon Jamison, Serve Team Leader at SCBaptist, said.

David Shirley works for the Beaverdam Baptist Association in Oconee County. Aside from Prisoner Packets, he said pastors in his association have an ongoing ministry at the Oconee County Detention Center through Bible studies. “It has been a blessing for our churches to participate,” Shirley said. “It’s a simple way to be the hands and feet of Jesus and share the love of Christ during this season.”

For Jamison, this event also highlights the collective effort of South Carolina Baptists. “Seventeen thousand bags don’t just appear. Those bags represent individuals in churches, both large and small, all across the state who are cooperating together to do this really big thing,” Jamison said.

One inmate shared that he is thankful to be remembered during the holiday season through these gifts. “To be thinking of us when there’s so much else going on in the world right now is really special. It means a lot to us,” he said. “Thank you for acknowledging our humanity.”