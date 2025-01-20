An Election to Remember

The 2024 election turned into a big night for Republicans on the state and national levels. Here in South Carolina, as of this writing, it appears Republicans will gain four seats in the Senate and pick up one additional seat in the House. That will mean a 34-12 majority in the Senate, with Republicans increasing their majority in the House to 89-35.

On the national level, President-elect Trump will be the first president to serve non-consecutive terms since Grover Cleveland in 1892. His margin of victory in the Electoral College (312-229), his win of the popular vote, and his ability to overcome multiple civil and criminal prosecutions and convictions make his victory one of the most stunning political comebacks in history. He reshaped the political landscape by assembling a coalition of voters that crossed socio-economic, racial, and generational lines. President Trump won 45 percent of the Hispanic vote, a 13 percent increase over 2020. He won 21 percent of the black male vote, which helped push his total support from black voters to 16 percent, the most for any Republican presidential candidate in almost 50 years. Trump won 46 percent of 18-29 voters and 52 percent of voters 45 and up. He increased his percentage of rural, suburban, and urban voters. He won all seven swing states and came within striking distance of winning New Jersey, a historically deep blue state.

As we look ahead to a second Trump administration, I think it would benefit us to keep three things in mind. First, we should manage our expectations relating to the amount of positive results that will come from a second term. There are many factors in favor of progress, including the experience Trump gained during his first term, the fact he is starting with at least a Senate majority, and the broad scope of his victory. But politics is messy and complicated. If Republicans allow the filibuster to stand for legislation, it will take 60 votes to move controversial bills to the President’s desk. Too often, those who rejoice on election night are disappointed when the party in power fails to deliver on major campaign promises. President Trump will have about 20 months to get his agenda approved before the 2026 midterms. Historically, the party in power loses seats in a midterm election. Republicans will have to hurry if they hope to make major changes that have the potential to bring lasting results. Financial policy, immigration reform, and progress in cooling off regions of the world that have heated up over the last four years will take time.

Second, now that the election is over, we should pay attention to maintaining and, in some cases, restoring our relationships. You may have family members, friends, co-workers, and fellow church members who made a different choice in the election. While we should always be clear about what we believe and where we stand on the issues, it would be wise for us to remember the Apostle Paul’s instructions to believers in Rome. “If possible, so far as it depends on you,” Paul said, “live peaceably with all” (Rom. 12:18). This political season, I have seen too many articles pointing to families divided and friendships broken over this election.

We need to remember no political figure can save our country. God’s kingdom transcends political affiliation and national identity. As believers, we should speak with moral clarity, rooted and grounded in God’s Word to the political sphere, while remembering we live in a fallen world where we will see limited results. First Peter 3:15 says, “But in your hearts honor Christ the Lord as holy, always being prepared to make a defense to anyone who asks you for a reason for the hope that is in you; yet do it with gentleness and respect.” If someone chooses to break fellowship with us over the truth, let it be the truth, not the way we speak the truth, that offends them.

Finally, we should commit ourselves to praying for our elected leaders. Paul urged Timothy to pray “for kings and all who are in high positions, that we may lead a peaceful and quiet life, godly and dignified in every way” (1 Tim. 2:2). Our culture has largely abandoned any semblance of living according to biblical principles, effectively making us exiles in our own land. We should follow Jeremiah’s instruction to “seek the welfare of the city where I have sent you into exile, and pray to the Lord on its behalf, for in its welfare you will find your welfare.”