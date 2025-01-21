Barton Rides Big First Half to Win over NGU

TIGERVILLE—Barton College rode a 25-11 run late in the first half to a 72-65 win over North Greenville on Monday night at Hayes Gymnasium.

Barton’s star senior guard Shawn Nelson scored 22 points while Jett Fortuny scored 20 points, shooting 50% from three (6-12). Marko Krtinic led the Bulldogs in rebounds with 10.

The Trailblazers shot only 33% from the field while their leading scorer CaDarrius Sowell scored 20 points and shot 62% from the field. Michael Wilson Jr. scored 18 points and co-led the Trailblazers in rebounds with 9. North Greenville (8-9, 4-5) looks to bounce back at home against Converse University on Wednesday night.

BAR 35 37-72

NGU 29 36-65

BAR (72): Nelson 22, Fortuny 20, Faber 10, Hancock 8, Quick-Streeter 7, Krtinic 4, Nobles 1

NGU (65): Sowell 20, Wilson Jr 18, Djoussa 13 Topham 10, Brown 4.

Three Pointers: BAR 8-26, NGU 5-25

Free Throws: 18-27, NGU 18-28