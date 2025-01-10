Brown’s Double-Double Leads NGU to Comeback Win over Lees-McRae

BANNER ELK, N.C.—The North Greenville men’s team used a 20-8 second half run to overcome a four-point halftime deficit to win conference road matchup 67-65 over Lees McRae College Wednesday night at Williams Gymnasium.

Jacob Brown shined for NGU, posting a double-double and leading the team with 16 rebounds while scoring 12 points. Freshman Forward Michael Wilson Jr. led the Trailblazers (6-7, 3-3) with 19 points including seven during 20-8 run.

The win broke a seven-game losing streak against the Bobcats that began in January 2022. The Trailblazers continue conference play at home against Southern Wesleyan Saturday afternoon.

NGU 29 38-67

LMC 33 32-65

NGU (67): Wilson Jr. 19, Sowell 16, J Brown 12, S Brown 7, Topham 5, Perry 3, Rillie 3, Rodgers 2

LMC (65): Florence 12, Okwakol 12, Ashley 10, Knafelz 8, Parker 7, Nelson 6, Kitchings 4, Pourciau 2, Brown 2, Deburgo 2

Three Pointers: NGU 7-17, LMC 3-15

Free Throws: NGU 18-29, LMC 12-21

__________

Anderson University 60, Newberry College 57

Anderson’s twelve-point halftime lead vanished, but Dallas Jones’ scored eight points down the stretch to lift AU past Newberry College Wednesday night at the Abney Athletic Center.

Newberry senior guard Devario Sheppard led the Wolves on a 25-11 second half run to take a 40-38 lead halfway through the second half. Jones scored eight points with under three minutes to seal the victory. Anderson (9-5, 5-5) have won four straight and three in a row against Newberry.

NB 15 42-57

AU 27 33-60

NB (57): Sheppard 24, Stremlow 11, Lovorn 5, Louissaint 5, Robinson 4, Rivers 4, Cusaac 4

AU (60): Webb 12, Jones 12, Wright Jr. 10, Middleton 8, Moore 8, Perez 5, Reeves 3, Thomson 2

Three Pointers: NB 6-25, AU 4-17

Free Throws: NB 7-8, AU 12-19

__________

High Point University 93, Charleston Southern University 79

NORTH CHARLESTON— The Bucs fell behind 15-2 off the tip and never recovered, falling to High Point University Wednesday night at the CSU Fieldhouse.

Charleston Southern’s (5-13, 1-2) Daylen Berry and Taje’ Kelly’s 26 points each was not enough to fend off the sharp shooting Panthers who shot 53% from the field, including 54% from three. Kelly continued his masterclass season, shooting 52% from the field and pulling down nine rebounds. The Bucs will look to get back on track at Winthrop next Wednesday.

HPU 44 49-93

CSU 30 49-79

HPU (93): Giffa 22, Williams 17, Hamilton 15, Pettiford 10, Hildebrandt 9, Bodo Bodo 8, Johnston 6, Thiam 6

CSU (79): Kelly 26, Berry 26, Johnson 21, Patrick 3, Gause 3

Three Pointers: HPU 6-11, CSU 10-24

Free Throws: HPU 19-21, CSU 23-31