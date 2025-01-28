Buzzer Beater Sends Carson-Newman Past AU

JEFFERSON CITY—Jack Browder nailed a jumper with 30 seconds left to send Carson-Newman to an 81-79 over Anderson University at Holt Fieldhouse Saturday night.

The Trojans lost their third straight in dramatic fashion Saturday night with four lead changes in the last five minutes and shot 55% of their free throws. The Eagles Senior Guard John Zhao scored 34 points on his way to SAC player of the week. Malachi Reeves scored 17 points off the bench while Austin Webb and A.J. Wright pulled down eight rebounds each. The Trojans (10-8, 6-8) will look to break its losing streak against Coker University on Wednesday night.

AND 41 38-79

CNU 33 48-81

AND (79): Reeves 17, Webb 15, Wright Jr 13, Middleton 7, Jones 7, McAbee 7, Perez 6, Moore 4, Greco 3

CNU (81): Zhoe 34, Hubbard 17, Llic 10, Brenegan 7, Browder 7, Bilbrey 5, Dia 1

Three Pointers: AND 15-25, CNU 8-25

Free Throws: AND 10-18, CNU 19-24

__________

UNC Asheville 69, Charleston Southern 61

NORTH CHARLESTON— Charleston Southern held a lead for one minute on Saturday night but UNC Asheville otherwise dominated the Bucs at CSU Fieldhouse.

The Bulldogs’ Jordan Marsh scored 28 points and Kameron Taylor pulled down six rebounds, each leading the team. Taje’ Kelly was held under 20 points for a second straight game while R. J. Johnson led the Bucs with 21 points.

Lamar Oden Jr. led the team with eight rebounds. The Bucs (6-16, 2-5) have lost five of their last six, and will need to drastically improve to finish with a respectable season.

UNC 38 31-69

CSU 22 39-61

UNC (69): Marsh 28, Soloman 13, Taylor 10, Banks 9, Abee 4, Gantt Jr 2, Clarke 2, Davis 1

CSU (61): Johnson 21, Kelly 15, Oden Jr 9, Wilkins 6, Jones 5, Berry 4, Gause 1

Three Pointer: UNC 1-13, CSU 4-18

Free Throws: UNC 12-24, CSU 19-29

__________

Young Harris 67, North Greenville 54

TIGERVILLE—Two Trailblazer double-doubles were not enough to overcome Young Harris College at Hayes Gymnasium.

Young Harris Junior Forward Carl Cleveland led the team with his own double-double of 24 points and 11 rebounds. Michael Wilson Jr. led the Trailblazers with 18 points and 11 rebounds while Jacob Brown’s double-double consisted of 12 points and 10 rebounds. NGU (8-11, 4-7) will look to break its four-game losing streak Tuesday night at Conference leading King University.

YHC 37 30-67

NGU 20 34-54

YHC (67): Cleveland 24, Payne 15, Chavis 9, Millivojevic 9 Willis 5, Hosey 3, Bleshow 2

NGU (54): Wilson Jr 18, Brown 12, Sowell 8, Rillie 5, Djoussa 4, Rogers 4, Brown 3

Three Pointers: YHC 11-14, NGU 4-24

Free Throws: YHC 10-13, NGU 10-17