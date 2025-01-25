CEO of Miracle Hill Spends 24 Hours on a Bench, Says the Secret Sauce is Relationships

What can happen when you spend 24 hours on a bench outside in below-freezing temperatures?

Well, for one, you could become miserably cold. Or for two, you could become miserably cold while having in-depth, informative conversations about homelessness with over 70 people.

Ryan Duerk, president and CEO of Miracle Hill, did just that. Duerk intentionally spent 24 hours, from 3 p.m. on Jan. 22 to 3 p.m. on Jan. 23, at a bench talking to neighbors, strangers, and friends to raise awareness about homelessness. An additional bench allowed guests to sit and talk with Duerk.

The idea wasn’t original to him. He said 13 other CEOs of rescue missions participated. Brandon Thomas, director of leadership, education, and program at Citygate Network, launched the idea. But the weather made the challenge all the more difficult.

“The reason we’re continuing to do this on such a cold night is because some of our neighbors don’t [have a] choice of what the weather is outside,” Duerk said. “So we don’t either.”

Thankfully, generous guests brought some heat … both through valuable insight and in practicality (propane heaters, hand warmers, blankets, etc.).

Miracle Hill live-streamed the conversations using Facebook and YouTube Live for viewers to listen in and engage through comments.

Duerk told viewers, “Our hope for the next 24 hours is that you understand the complexities of these issues.” He later commented, “We’re trying to generate a conversation and shine a spotlight on the issue of homelessness.”

Guests from all walks of life, from a gang member to a mayor, came to sit and talk with Duerk.

James and Robert, residents of Greenville Rescue Mission, shared their stories of homelessness and redemption.

Robert said, “The counselors here do help you a lot.”

James shared his testimony. He said he went to jail, where he gave his life to Jesus. But when released, he had nowhere to go. That’s when he came to Miracle Hill. He had multiple surgeries for his teeth and his shoulders and is now able to work.

Leaders of various nonprofit organizations also gave their unique perspectives on the issue.

Lizzie Bebber, president of United Ministries, said, “I hope you will see yourself as a part of the solution.” She also shared a favorite quote taken from a fellow nonprofit ministry: “Homelessness is the catastrophic loss of family.”

David Carson, founder of Sammy’s Mission, spoke about the necessity of transitional housing.

He said, “We fight to get out of that toxic environment, and if we have to go right back into it, we don’t stand a chance.”

Other guests brought questions for discussion.

Kennedy Davis asked Duerk, “What is one action you think everybody could take to be a better neighbor?”

Duerk replied, “Everybody has an opportunity to share of their time, their talents, and their treasures.”

Even Greenville Mayor Knox White came to speak with Duerk on the bench.

But Duerk said the guest that stood out to him was a woman named Helen.

“Helen was a community member who wanted to learn more and offer some ideas. We need an army of Helens who want to do the same,” he said.

Nearing the end of the 24 hours, Jeremy Huff, facility director of the Greenville Rescue Mission, said, “At the end of the day, it comes down to the person sitting across from you on the bench.”

Duerk concluded, “We would say that the secret sauce is relationships, and we need people who don’t want to do for the homeless, but want to live life with those experiencing homelessness, who want to see the value in each person they come across.”