CSU Falls to Winthrop in Three OTs

ROCK HILL—Charleston Southern’s last-second overtime magic was not enough as Winthrop pulled away late in third overtime, beating CSU 102-97 Wednesday night at Winthrop Coliseum.

The first overtime concluded with the score even after R. J. Johnson made a layup with six seconds remaining. Johnson turned in his second 30-point performance this season. The Eagles’ Nick Johnson hit a three-pointer with one second remaining in the second overtime to tie the game again.

Bucs guard Daylen Berry scored 23-points, his second straight 20-plus performance while star Forward Taje’ Kelly shined yet again, leading the Bucs in rebounds (16) while scoring 22 points. Nick Johnson led the Eagles with his collegiate best 28-points. Charleston Southern (5-14, 1-3) continues its conference schedule vs. co-leader Radford on Saturday.

CSU 34 37 10 9 7-97

WIN 38 33 10 9 12-102

CSU (97): Johnson 30, Berry 23, Kelly 22, Oden Jr 8, Gause 8, Jones 5, Olalere 1

WIN (102): Johnson 28, Harrison 18, Doucet 15, Jones III 13, Baker 9, Wilson 5, Talford 4, Duncomb 4, Diallo 4, Hamilton 2

Three Pointers: CSU 5-26, WIN 7-21

Free Throws: CSU 40-53, WIN 21-37

__________

North Greenville 89, Southern Wesleyan 77

TIGERVILLE— North Greenville used a15-2 run late in the first half to build an insurmountable deficit in beating Southern Wesleyan Monday night at Hayes Gymnasium.

Redshirt sophomore guard CaDarrius Sowell scored 19-points while Jacob Brown led the Trailblazers with 12 rebounds. Savion Brown scored 17-points while shooting 75% from three (3-4) and Warriors R. J. Bell led the team with season high 22-points. The Trailblazers (7-7, 4-3) play their last non-conference game at Warren Wilson College Thursday night.

SWU 33 44-77

NGU 48 41-89

SWU (77): Bell 22, Osobaye 19, Smith 9, McCray 7, Hackett 7, Taylor 5, Tims 4, Hallmon 2. Brizendine 2

NGU (89): Sowell 19, Brown 17, Wilson Jr 13, Topham 12, Brown 9, Perry 6, Rogers 6, Djoussa 4, Baker 3

Three Pointers: SWU 8-23, NGU 9-18

Free Throws: SWU 17-22, NGU 10-18

__________

No. 24 Lenoir-Rhyne University 78, Anderson University 74

ANDERSON— An early second half 18-8 run propelled Lenior-Rhyne past the Trojans at Abney Athletic Center on Wednesday night.

Dallas Jones led the Trojans with 22-points while Cole Middleton pulled down a team-high 8 rebounds. Hantz Jeune-Louis led the Bears with 26-points and Conrad Lucyznski scored a double-double with 10 points and a team leading 14 rebounds.

Anderson (10-6, 6-6) looks to get back on track at UVA Wise this Saturday whom they previously beat 71-66 on December 14th.

LRU 37 41-78

AND 37 37-74

LRU (78): Jeune-Louis 26, Martin 13, Wells 12, Dozier 10, Lucyznski 10, Hodnett 3, Smith 2, Cerda 2

AND (74): Jones 22, Webb 13, Middleton 11, Reeves 10, Perez 5, Moore 4, Repass 4, Wright Jr 3, McAbee 2

Three Pointers: LRU 4-11, AND 7-35

Free Throws: LRU 16-25, AND 9-11