George Liele Church Planting, Evangelism, Missions Sunday Slated Feb. 2

Celebrate African American and Black pioneers whose lives inspire the next generation to continue the work of solving the world’s greatest problem – lostness. The International Mission Board invites all Southern Baptists to recognize Feb. 2 as George Liele Church Planting, Evangelism and Missions Sunday.

This special Sunday recognizes the life and work of these pioneers, and so many more:

George Liele, who many acknowledge as the first overseas missionary from the United States in 1782.

Lott Carey, who organized African American missions in the 1800s.

M. Lockridge, who was a faithful preacher of the gospel in the 20th century.

Sid Smith, who was one of the first African American Southern Baptist denominational leaders in the modern era.

Fred Luter, who was elected as the first African American president of the Southern Baptist Convention.

We invite you to learn more about the namesake of George Liele Church Planting, Evangelism and Missions Sunday by taking a video journey with Quintell Hill, IMB’s African American church mobilization strategist. In this short documentary, Hill goes to First African Baptist Church in Savannah, Ga., to visit the church who sent Liele to the mission field.

Find free, downloadable resources to learn about and celebrate this special Sunday at imb.org/george-liele/. Resources include videos featuring IMB missionaries, background information, a prayer guide and more.

If you have questions, please contact Quintell Hill at info@imb.org.