Hinkle Publishes Devotions from Colossians

Looking for a new devotion book to begin the new year? From the author of studies on Proverbs, James and Philippians comes a new Bible study guide on Colossians. The Sufficiency of Christ: Devotions from Colossians by Tom Hinkle calls readers to surrender to Jesus Christ.

“That is not always easy,” the pastor of St John’s Bethel Baptist Church in Moncks Corner acknowledges, “but it is necessary.

“We cannot live the Christian life by ourselves,” he continues. “The good news is we don’t have to. God has given us His Spirit and His Word to teach us and to guide us.”

Hinkle’s devotions provide a strong reminder that “Jesus Christ is Lord of your life as you walk with Him.”

The Sufficiency of Christ: Devotions from Colossians (Courier Publishing, 88 pages, $12.95) is available from major online booksellers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble.