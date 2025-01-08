Meet Our New SCBaptist President

The Baptist Courier recently conducted a Q&A with the new president of the South Carolina Baptist Convention, Chuck Sprouse, pastor of First Baptist Church, Ninety Six. Sprouse began his duties following the annual meeting in Columbia in November.

• Would you tell us a little about your background, your family, and your church so South Carolina Baptists can become better acquainted with you?

Sprouse: Let me first say, it is one of the greatest honors of my life to serve as the 2025 President of the South Carolina Baptist Convention. I am 53 years old, and I am a lifelong resident of South Carolina. I grew up attending a South Carolina Baptist church. I placed my faith in Jesus as my Savior at the age of 6 and was baptized shortly thereafter. I served my home church, Woodfields Baptist, in many capacities, beginning as a child and continuing into my teenage years. I married my wife, Cindy, in 1994 and we have two adult children. After graduating high school, I began a career in manufacturing that lasted for 10 years. I submitted to God’s call to serve as pastor in 1996 and attended what is now Anderson University and graduated with a B.A. in Christian Ministry in 2001. I began serving Rosemont Baptist Church in Waterloo in January of 2000. I was called to Ninety Six First Baptist Church, where I currently serve, in August of 2004. Ninety Six First Baptist is a small-town, rural church with a big heart to reach our community, state, nation and the nations with the gospel. We are committed to partnering with and sacrificially giving to support kingdom work through Lakelands Baptist Association, the South Carolina Baptist Convention, and the Southern Baptist Convention.

• How do you see the state of the South Carolina Baptist Convention and its future?

Sprouse: The prophet Haggai served God in a time that many people were distraught because the present didn’t look like the past. The temple that they were building was not as grand or ornate as the one Solomon built. Yet, God promised through the prophet Haggai that His glory would be evident in the future even more than the past. Every generation must learn to embrace God’s present work. As leaders, we are not responsible to supply the wisdom, wealth and work force required to accomplish God’s will in South Carolina and beyond. Our role is simply to place our faith in God and to follow Him in obedience and to celebrate the work that He is accomplishing through us.

Churches, associations and our ministry partners will see transitions and face challenges, yet the presence and power of God that ignites us and unites us has the ability to turn the neighborhoods and the nations to God. Submitted to God and committed to working together, I believe SCBaptists’ best days are ahead.

• You’ve chosen “Celebrate!” as the theme for the 2025 Annual Meeting. What led you to pick this theme?

Sprouse: While we often address our shortcomings, it is also good to stop and celebrate the global good that SCBaptists are accomplishing. Each SCBC church is strategically located at their address by God for a purpose. Pastors and churches are not to determine our value by comparing ourselves with others. The Holy Spirit doesn’t compare us; He unites us. God is at work in the events that create big headlines, and He is at work in the simple things that are often unnoticed. There are no small victories in the kingdom of God. Every victory is a huge victory because it is God at work. We should celebrate every conversation, every prayer, every gospel presentation, every sermon, every act of service and every divine appointment that God brings to us. It is my desire to see SCBaptists routinely ask, “Where is God working?” and then celebrate what He is doing. We can celebrate what He is doing at our individual church, what He is doing in our sister churches, and what He is accomplishing through our ministry partners across the state.

• In what ways do you envision calling South Carolina Baptists forward in fulfilling the Great Commission and supporting the Cooperative Program?

Sprouse: I believe that as SCBaptists, we are better together. No pastor, church or ministry partner should stand on an island alone. We have each other, and we need each other. This year we will celebrate the 100th anniversaries of the Cooperative Program and the Baptist Faith and Message. The Cooperative Program is the financial fuel that funds Southern Baptists’ work to reach every person for Jesus Christ in every town, every city, every state, and every nation. I desire to see each church sacrifice equally to financially fuel our shared mission. I am excited to promote in our state, and put to use in our church, the new resources being created by our SCBC staff to promote CP. The Baptist Faith and Message serves as a public statement of our faith and doctrine. We live in a divisive culture where our opponents too often become our enemies. Adrian Rogers once said, “You don’t have to be my twin to be my brother.” Working together requires us to rally around what unites us rather than being pushed apart by the things we disagree on. I am asking all SCBaptists to celebrate our mission, the way we fund our mission, and the statement of faith and doctrine that guides us and unifies our cooperative work.

• What do you see as South Carolina Baptists’ greatest opportunities and challenges in the next decade?

Sprouse: While we are called to go to the nations, people from all over the world are pouring into South Carolina in unprecedented numbers. The harvest field in our state is ripe for harvest. Our ability to work together to reach every town, every city, every state, and every nation rests largely on the heart of pastors and churches to see the value of cooperation. There is a great opportunity for churches to work together rather than individually to reach our communities. We are wise to remember that we are one family — and when God is glorified through any work that takes place, we all have reason to celebrate. I was influenced by the generation of SCBaptists that gave to our shared mission and partnerships and then waited to hear and celebrate the work that was accomplished. Today many pastors are leading the church they serve to give to a vision that they believe in but not necessarily to our cooperative work as a whole. While church offerings and missions offerings are increasing, CP dollars are declining. I believe in our shared mission. I believe we are better together. I believe that great work is being accomplished through the SCBC family as a whole. The challenge is to help pastors and churches see the value of sacrificial percentage giving to the CP. When the value of our shared work is seen and fully understood, I believe the CP dollars will follow. As we come together to Give+Go, we will see God glorified, and we will have reason to celebrate.

• Why do you love being a pastor?

Sprouse: Today the hardships of pastoral ministry are often highlighted. I understand the struggles, yet the fulfillment that obedience has brought to my life and family have far outweighed the adversities. I desire to see men who are praying through God’s calling realize the joy that comes from submitting to His call and the honor it is to lead God’s church. I urge pastors and churches to invite men to follow God’s call while celebrating the unique privilege it is to serve as pastor in the local church. Pastors, follow the advice given to me and many others — preach, pray, love and stay!