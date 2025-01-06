Men’s Basketball Roundup: Webb Scores 27 to Lead AU to Win over Henry U

EMORY, VA—Anderson opened the second half with a 12-0 run and cruised to victory over Henry University 89-69 Saturday.

Senior Austin Webb shot 80% from the field with team leading 27 points, while redshirt Junior Cole Middletown scored 17 points, and led the team with nine rebounds. The Trojans (8-5, 4-5 SAC) look to improve upon their three-game win streak vs Newberry College on Wednesday.

AND 41 48-89

EHU 40 29-69

AND (89): Webb 27, Jones 18, Middleton 17, Wright Jr 10, Reeves 6, Roach 5, Perez 2, Thompson 2, Repass 2

EHU (69): Brown 13, Leftwich 12, Pilson 10, Curley 10, Ritchie 8, Crawford 6, Madassalia 6, Drummer 2, Chadwick 2

Three Pointers: AND 10-17, EHU 8-26

Free Throws: AND 5-9, EHU 9-12

__________

North Greenville University 90, Johnson & Wales University 49

Tigerville—Trailblazers used a 19-0 run to pull away from Wales University and strolled to an easy win at Hayes Gymnasium on Friday afternoon.

Michael Wilson Jr. and Savion Brown each scored 14 points and Trailblazers shot 56% from beyond the three-point line. Redshirt Sophomore Forward Jacob Brown brought down 11 rebounds as the Trailblazers (5-7, 2-3) ended two game skid. Trailblazers continue non-conference schedule on Wednesday at Leese-McRae College in Banner Elk, N.C.

JWU 21 28-49

NGU 42 48-90

JWU (49): Warthen 12, Meshida 11, Bensin-Hollinhead 10, Smith 9, Calhoun 2, Wiley 2, Hunter 2, Ginnis 1

NGU (90): Wilson Jr. 14, Brown 14, Rogers 11, Brown 9, Perry 7, Kellett 7, Rillie 6, Mills 6, Baker 6, Djoussa 4

Three Pointers: JWU 2-17, NGU 17-30

Free Throws: JWU 11-15, NGU 11-12

__________

Longwood University 83, Charleston Southern University 78

FARMVILLE—Despite a late 8-1 run, Charleston Southern fell lto conference foe on road at Joan Perry Brock Center.

Reigning Big South player of the week Taje’ Kelly led the Bucs with 25-points, his seventh 20-plus point game in last nine. Redshirt senior guard DJ Patrick tied team lead with five rebounds and shot 50% from the three-point arc. Charleston Southern (5-12, 1-1) looks to improve Wednesday night against Highpoint.

CSU 35 43-78

LWU 31 52-83

CSU (78): Kelly 25, Johnson 19, Berry 18, Patrick 12, Oden Jr. 2, Olalere 2

LWU (83): Luc 19, Garland 17, Tucker 13, Christmas 9, Richards 9, Nziemi 7, McClurg 6, Brizzi 3

Three Pointers: CSU 7-18, LWU 7-13

Free Throws: CSU 25-35, LWU 20-25