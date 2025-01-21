Michelle Deaton, wife of Baptist Courier’s Todd Deaton, Dies Jan. 19

Michelle Rene Dever Deaton, 60, of Greer, S.C., and wife of Baptist Courier chief operating officer Todd Deaton, passed away in Greenville, S.C., on Jan. 19, 2025.

She was a loving and devoted wife, thoughtful and selfless mother who loved her family dearly, and a compassionate servant to all those around her.

A graduate of the University of Richmond, Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, Duke University Chaplaincy School, and Converse College, she most recently was utilization manager for Anthem Insurance. Previously, she served as a minister to children/education at three Baptist churches in Greenville and one in North Carolina. She also had been a school and family therapist.

Michelle was preceded in death by her father, John P. Dever, her mother, Marcia Dever Johnson, and brother, Barry H. Dever, of Louisville, Ky.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two adult children, Laura Deaton, of Greenville, and Caleb Deaton of Charlotte, N.C.; sister-in-law Wendy Dever, of Gainesville, Fla.; nephew, Bear Dever, of Orlando, Fla.; sister-in-law Lea Ann Skinner and her husband, David, and nephew Dawson Skinner, of Woodruff, S.C.

For complete arrangement details, visit Pearson Funeral Home, Louisville, Ky.