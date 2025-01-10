New 90-Day Devotional Focuses on Prayer

One of the crucial questions Jesus’s disciples asked Him was this: How ought we to pray? Many Christians continue to ask that question and worry that their prayer life is not adequate. Author Carol Archer understands and has written an excellent new 90-day devotional to help.

Archer is a frequent contributor to The Baptist Courier and other publications, and she has learned much about prayer over the years by focusing her attention on this central means of grace. A Seat in the Heavenlies is a theologically robust work and is also Christ-centered, God-honoring, and Scripture-saturated. If your prayer life needs help, look no further.

A Seat in the Heavenlies: Lord, Show Us How to Pray (Courier Publishing, 280 pages, $15.95 softcover, $25.95 hardcover; e-book coming soon) is available from major online booksellers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble.