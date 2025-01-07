New and Noteworthy Books — January 2025

Decision Making and the Will of God: A Biblical Alternative to the Traditional View (Multnomah, 2004) by Garry Friesen

Does God have a perfect will for each Christian? Can you be absolutely certain of God’s specific will for your life? In this expanded 25th anniversary edition of his highly acclaimed work, Garry Friesen examines the prevalent view on God’s will today and provides a sound biblical alternative to the traditional teaching of how God guides us.

Friesen tackles the very practical issues of choosing a mate, picking a career, and more in this fresh and liberating approach to decision-making and the will of God.

Discovering God’s Will (Banner of Truth, 2013) by Sinclair Ferguson

How do we discover the will of God for our lives?

Sinclair Ferguson answers this question by showing how God’s will is shaped by His ultimate purposes for us. It is made known to us through His Word. At times, discovering God’s will demands careful thought: It may require patience; it always demands a right attitude to God Himself.

Discovering God’s will draws out fundamental principles by which God guides us, applies them to practical situations like vocation and marriage, and underlines many important biblical counsels. It shows that the guidance God gives comes primarily through knowing, loving and obeying Him.

Everyday Gospel: A Daily Devotional Connecting Scripture to All of Life (Crossway, 2024) by Paul David Tripp

Christians know that daily Scripture reading is an essential spiritual discipline. But sometimes opening the Bible day in and day out can feel like a burden rather than the joy and gift that it is. Spending even a few minutes reflecting on the truths found within God’s Word can strengthen your faith, help you resist sin, and inspire you to live for the eternal, unshakeable kingdom of God.

In the Everyday Gospel devotional, Tripp provides a road map for readers who want to spend a full year in God’s Word.

Things Unseen: One Year of Reflections on the Christian Life (Ligonier, 2024) by Sinclair B. Ferguson

Looking out at the world today, it can be easy for Christians to lose heart. The Apostle Paul evidently felt the same way. His remedy was to teach us not to focus on the things that are seen but on the things that are unseen. “For the things that are seen are transient, but the things that are unseen are eternal” (2 Cor. 4:18). Every day, we must reorient our thoughts around the unchanging truth of Christ: who He is and who we are in Him.

In this yearlong devotional, Ferguson brings his signature warmth and wisdom to daily meditations on the Christian life. Each week’s reflections follow a theme to help Christians look to the Lord and live by faith.