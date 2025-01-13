Perez Leads AU to Fifth Straight Win

ANDERSON— The Anderson men’s team went on a 12-1 run early in the second half which was key in a 83-70 win over Tusculum at Abney Athletic Center Saturday afternoon.

Anderson shot 56% from the field and Sam Perez knocked down 24 points. The five-game winning streak is the Trojans longest since the 2019-2020 season. Anderson trailed until late in the first half when the game’s only lead change took place; after that the Trojans pulled away.

Anderson’s (10-5, 6-5) next major test will come against the conference leader Lenoir-Rhyne on Wednesday.

Boxscore:

TU 35 35-70

AU 37 46-83

TU (70): Jackson 19, Kimber 15, Hale 11, Kimber 11, Odusipe 9, Britton 3, Printup 2

AU (83): Perez 24, Webb 17, Middleton 14, Moore 10, Reeves 9, Wright Jr. 5, Jones 4

Three Pointers: TU 10-18, AU 11-28

Free Throws: TU 10-15, AU 8-12

__________

Southern Wesleyan at NGU, ppd.