Perry and Brown Lead NGU to Easy Win over WWC

SWANNANOA—Justin Perry scored a season-high 15 points and Jacob Brown pulled down 9 rebounds, leading North Greenville to an 84-75 win over woeful Warren Wilson in the final non-conference game at Devries Athletic Gymnasium on Thursday night.

North Greenville (8-7, 4-3) pulled away late in the second half behind Perry and Brown. Brown also tallied 12 points.

Eagles sophomore guard Slim Hines led all scorers with19 points while Nasir Cotton pulled down eight rebounds. The Trailblazers improved to an astonishing 21-1 all time versus the Eagles. North Greenville will face conference foe Shorter University on Saturday, who rides an eight-game losing streak. WWC fell to 1-17.

NGU 43 41-84

WWC 40 35-75

NGU (84): Perry 15, Wilson Jr 14, Brown 12, Sowell 11, Topham 11, Djoussa 9, Brown 6, Baker 3, Rogers 2, Thompson 1

WWC (75): Hines 19, Arnold 17, Cotton 12, Wheatley 9, Gonzales 7, Handy 6, Ford 5

Three Pointers: NGU 9-16, WWC 14-40

Free Throws: NGU 17-33, WWC 7-11