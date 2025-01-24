Second Annual South Carolina Bible Reading Marathon to Take Place in April

The second annual South Carolina Bible Reading Marathon will be on the South steps of the South Carolina State House April 6-10, beginning with an opening ceremony Sunday, April 6, at 3:00 p.m. and ending with the closing ceremony Thursday, April 10, at 10:00 a.m. The entire Bible will be read in 360, 15-minute time slots. All ages are encouraged to be a part of the reading. Volunteers are also needed to help supervise tables.

Tony Summerlin, SC BRM facilitator, said help is needed to spread the word about the marathon to those in individual congregations. He said it’s a great opportunity for church members to get outside of the four walls of their building and participate in this ministry.

“It’s all about Him. And it’s all about His Word. And we never want to lose focus of the fact that this whole Bible reading marathon is to read God’s Word out loud,” Summerlin said.

For more information, visit: http://www.capitolbrm.org.